Romania is building airstrikes on the border with Ukraine

Cover Image: A crater where a Russian drone crashed in a forest outside the village of Blaru, Romania, near the border with Ukraine on September 11, 2023. Tadi Mihai/AFP

Kim Jong-un and Russian Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Alexander Kozlov met in Russia. Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un will meet after the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un will meet after the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. Warsaw announces maintenance of import restrictions on Ukrainian grain. "Poland will not allow flooding of Ukrainian grain, whatever the decision of the Brussels authorities", announced Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. Kyiv says it is ready to take the matter to the WTO to seek compensation from Poland.

The Russian Defense Ministry said an attempted attack on Ukraine had been foiled this afternoon. Moscow assures that the drone has been destroyed "Above the border of the Belgorod region" By Air Defense.

Ukraine is only supplied with F-16 aircraft and cluster munitions "to prolong the conflict"Vladimir Putin believes. "They're going to deliver F-16s. Will that change anything? I don't think so. It's just going to prolong the conflict."He told the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok in the Russian Far East.

Vladimir Putin Said Mars to push back "End of the Year" An announcement about the nomination for the presidential election may be made Scheduled for 2024. The vote could keep him in power until 2030.

Volodymyr Zelensky wants to make public the asset declarations of Ukrainian civil servants. Ukraine's president has opposed a parliamentary bill to maintain the confidentiality of civil servants' asset declarations, he announced on Tuesday. telegram.

The G7 condemns the system "Fake Election" » In Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia. Four annexed regions were affected by these elections, aimed at appointing municipal councilors and governors: Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia and Kherson.

The European Parliament votes in favor of strengthening the defense sector of member states. Elected representatives of the European Parliament voted on the text of a regulation with a budget of 300 million euros, which would allow member states, at least three, to finance the joint purchase of weapons or ammunition. He said in Parliament.

Denmark will release an additional 777 million euros to help Ukraine Mainly intended to finance air defense equipment, ammunition and tanks, Ministry of Defense announced.

Romania is building airstrikes on the border with Ukraine. The Army has started construction of two concrete shelters "to protect the people" In the Plauru area, the Ministry of Defense wrote a contacted.

