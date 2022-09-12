San Francisco 49ers RB Elijah Mitchell Two Months After Twisting MCL

San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell He is expected to be sidelined for two months due to the MCL sprain he suffered on Sunday, league sources told ESPN’s Adam Shifter.

Mitchell left the game shortly before the break and did not return for the Niners’ 19-10 loss to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

It was not immediately clear how Mitchell was injured, although his last shot before the injury was a recipient Debo SamuelHe ran a 6 yard touchdown with 10:11 left in the first half. Mitchell was blocking Samuel from outside in the play and the Bears defender appeared to be rolling in the back of his legs.

Mitchell had six buses for 41 yards before heading out. Entering his second season in the NFL, Mitchell has dealt with a myriad of injuries, including a hamstring problem that kept him out of the season. In 2021, he set a junior record for the franchise with 963 yards, adding five touchdowns, despite missing six games with multiple injuries (ribs, knee, finger, shoulder and concussion).

With Mitchell out, Jeff Wilson Jr.. I stepped into the main running role with the rookie Jordan Maysoon as a backup. Wilson finished nine campaigns for 22 yards and carried Samuel eight for 52 yards, even though he was a quarterback Tree Lance Who led the Niners in attempts to rush (13) and yard (54).

Tyrion Davis-PriceLSU’s third-round draft pick, was idle before the match but is also on the 53-man list.

Information from ESPN’s Nick Wagoner was used in this report.