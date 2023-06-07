Scientists discover the birth of a virgin in a crocodile

In January 2018, a female crocodile in a Costa Rican zoo laid a clutch of eggs. This was strange: She had lived on her own for 16 years.

While crocodiles can lay sterile eggs that do not develop, some of these clutches appear to be completely normal. And one of them — in a plot twist familiar to anyone who’s seen “Jurassic Park” — went on to mature in an incubator. In this case, Life did not find a wayThe egg eventually produced a fully formed but stillborn baby crocodile.

in Research paper published Wednesday in the journal Biology LettersAnd A team of researchers reports that the baby crocodile was virginal – the product of a virgin birth, containing only genetic material from its mother. While parthenogenesis has been identified in creatures as diverse as King CobraAnd saw And California condorThis is the first time that crocodiles have been found. And because of where crocodiles fall on the tree of life, it means that pterosaurs and dinosaurs may also have been capable of such reproductive feats.

Here’s how a virgin birth happens: As an egg cell matures in its mother’s body, it divides repeatedly to produce a final product with exactly half of the genes an individual needs. Three smaller cytosolic sacs containing the chromosomes, known as polar bodies, are formed as by-products. Polar bodies usually wither. But in vertebrates that can perform parthenogenesis, a single polar body sometimes fuses with an egg, forming a cell that contains the necessary set of chromosomes to form an individual.