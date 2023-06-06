June 6, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

See the space station’s SpaceX Dragon cargo capsule dock early Tuesday

Cheryl Riley June 6, 2023 2 min read

The SpaceX Dragon cargo capsule arrived at the International Space Station early Tuesday morning (June 6) carrying 7,000 pounds (3,175 kg) of supplies and science experiments.

The robotic dragon is launched over A.J SpaceX The Falcon 9 rocket launched Monday (June 5) from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida and reached the orbital location at 5:50 a.m. EDT (0950 GMT) after an 18-hour orbital chase. The capsule will remain attached to the space-facing port of the orbiting laboratory’s Harmony module for about three weeks.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Find the hidden mountains of the earth

June 6, 2023 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Fungi may offer an amazing solution to climate change

June 5, 2023 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

Comet C/2021 T4 Lemon is sweeping the southern sky

June 5, 2023 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

2 min read

See the space station’s SpaceX Dragon cargo capsule dock early Tuesday

June 6, 2023 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

Gary Sanchez, Manny Machado lift the Padres after the Cubs

June 6, 2023 Joy Love
5 min read

Senior industry executives say Apple’s entry into virtual reality is a ‘watershed moment’

June 6, 2023 Len Houle
6 min read

Dow futures fall: Market rally on Apple eases; 5 stocks in the purchase zones

June 6, 2023 Cheryl Riley