August 24, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Security guard awaits euthanasia trial by prison authorities in Spain | Spain

Frank Tomlinson August 23, 2022 2 min read

Spanish prison authorities killed a man who shot and wounded four people in December and was subsequently injured in a shootout with police, leaving him paralyzed and pleading to be allowed to die while awaiting trial.

Courts allowed the man to die after several appeals were rejected by his victims, who said he should face justice. The case reached the Constitutional Court, which refused to deliberate on it, saying that there was no violation of basic rights.

Spain legalized euthanasia just over a year ago. Before that, helping someone end their life was a prison sentence of up to 10 years. According to El País newspaper, in the year since the law came into effect on June 25, 2021, at least 172 people have used the right to assisted dying.

Marin Eugene Sabo, 46, shot three of his colleagues in the security company where he was working in the northeastern city of Tarragona, then wounded a police officer while on the run.

Barricaded in a house with an arsenal of weapons, a tactical police unit stormed the building, shooting Sabo several times.

He was quadriplegic, one of his legs was amputated, and the wounds caused chronic pain that could not be cured with painkillers due to his fragile condition, which he said made his continued existence unbearable.

A court in Tarragona ruled that it was Sabo’s primary right to demand euthanasia given the circumstances.

Spanish news agency EFE reported that prison authorities confirmed Sabao’s death on Tuesday.

Prison authorities were not available for comment and Sabao’s lawyer did not wish to comment.

See also  Ukraine and Russia Live War Updates: Latest News & Video

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

China’s largest lake is so dry, China digs deep into aquatic crops

August 23, 2022 Frank Tomlinson
2 min read

Democrats designed the climate law as a game-changer. Here’s how.

August 23, 2022 Frank Tomlinson
3 min read

Mount Kilimanjaro gets high-speed internet: NPR

August 22, 2022 Frank Tomlinson

You may have missed

2 min read

All the details about Jennifer Lopez’s three wedding dresses

August 23, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
6 min read

NASA discovers what a black hole looks like and publishes a ‘remix’ of space

August 23, 2022 Cheryl Riley
1 min read

The Steelers reduced the list to 80 players

August 23, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Ex-GTA Dev’s next open-world game looks ambitious, looks mysterious

August 23, 2022 Len Houle