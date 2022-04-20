Sega project ‘Super Game’ includes reboot of Crazy Taxi & Jet Set Radio

Nah nah nah.

For many satellites now, Sega has been giving hints about its upcoming “Super Game” project, a closely related in-house concept that, while expected to be one of the company’s most ambitious ideas yet, has raised eyebrows with its potential connections to the market. Blockchain / NFT – A Controversial Technology That Sega He didn’t make any bones in anticipation.

The latest news comes about Super Game Via a new “Insider” report from Bloombergwhich states that Sega has already begun developing big-budget reboots of two of its most popular and beloved franchises since the early 2000s: crazy taxi And Jet Set Radio. Bloomberg cites that both Dreamcast punk rock classics have been officially lit up for the reboot. Production started crazy taxi It’s allegedly already in the works, with Sega aiming to release the new game around 2025.

While the return of these two lines will be greeted with amazing excitement, fans are instead reacting to the news with trepidation. And for good reasons. According to Bloomberg sources, Sega is looking to “It is an electronic game“-style” service model for both titles, offering two high-speed arcade titles as free-to-play games, flooding them with cross-content, microtransactions, multiplayer focus, limited-time events, and the ability to embed blockchain/NFT elements.

Sega’s Super Game initiative is hoping to see the legendary developer launch a slew of new big-budget, multi-platform AAA titles around the world — which in itself is a promise. Lovely An idea, especially given the great IP catalog that Sega can count on. But, as with many seemingly great opportunities, the devil is in the details. This must be clearly repeated Nobody From the above news it was officially clarified by Sega, but if Super Game simply translates to “Multiple games as service titles with NFT app added” and then you can keep it bro.

Sega restarts Crazy Taxi / Jet Set Radio to chase Fortnite fortunes [Bloomberg]