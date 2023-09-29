September’s full harvest moon is the last supermoon of the year

Sign up for CNN’s Wonder Theory science newsletter. Explore the universe with news of fascinating discoveries, scientific advances and more.





A full harvest moon rose in the early morning hours of September 29, which also marks the fourth and final supermoon of 2023.

September’s full moon reached peak illumination at about 5:58 a.m. ET on Friday, but is expected to appear fully illuminated until Saturday morning, according to NASA.

Definitions of a supermoon can vary, but the term generally refers to a full moon that is closer to Earth than usual and therefore appears larger and brighter in the night sky. The moon is It is 224,854 miles (361,867 kilometers) from Earth., about 14,046 miles (22,604 km) closer than the average distance. The closest supermoon of the year occurred on August 30, when the moon was just 221,954 miles (357,200 kilometers) from Earth.

September’s full moon is expected to appear about 5% larger and 13% brighter than the average full moon, according to NASA.

Some astronomers say this phenomenon occurs when the Moon is within 90% of perigee – its closest approach to Earth in orbit.

The name Harvest Moon is a reference to the harvest season because the event occurs near the beginning of fall, or the autumnal equinox, which this year fell on September 23. Typically, this time of year is when many crops reach their peak in the north. Previously, the hemisphere and bright moon helped farmers work until the evening to harvest their crops before the first frost, according to Old Farmer’s Almanac.

Other titles for the full moon in September Various indigenous tribes They include the Abenaki Corn Maker Moon, the Lakota Brown Leaves Moon, and the Passamaquoddy Autumn Moon.

Other traditions to celebrate the harvest around this time include the Korean Chuseok Festival and the Japanese Buddhist Higan Festival, both of which also celebrate ancestors, according to Science Daily. Royal Museums Greenwich.

Many people associate the Harvest Moon with the color orange when it starts to rise, but the same can be said about all full moons. This color is due to the thickness of the Earth’s atmosphere near the horizon, which is greater than when the moon is full above our heads, according to EarthSky.

Many planets are currently appearing in the night sky, according to the American “space” website Planetary Society. Gold-colored Saturn and bright Jupiter rise in the east and appear high in the late hours, while Venus (one of the brightest objects visible in the night sky) rises before dawn. Meanwhile, Mercury dances low along the eastern horizon before dawn.

Full moons and supermoons



Here are the remaining full moons in 2023, according to the Farmers’ Almanac:

● October 28: Hunter’s Moon

● November 27: Beaver Moon

● December 26: Cold Moon

Lunar and solar eclipses



People across North, Central and South America will be able to see an annular solar eclipse on October 14. During this event, also called the Ring of Fire, the Moon will pass between the Sun and Earth at or near its farthest point from Earth. Land. The Moon will appear smaller than the Sun and surrounded by a glowing halo.

To avoid eye damage while looking at the phenomenon, viewers should wear eclipse glasses.

A partial lunar eclipse will also occur on October 28. Only part of the Moon will pass through the shadow, as the Sun, Earth and Moon will not be completely aligned. This partial eclipse will be visible in Europe, Asia, Australia, parts of North America, and a large part of South Africa.

All remaining meteor showers expected to peak this year will be most visible from late evening until dawn in areas with no light pollution. Here are the peak dates for events:

● Dragon: October 8

● Al-Jabariyat: October 20-21

● South Taurides: November 4-5

● Northern revolts: November 11-12

● Leonids: November 17-18

● Gemini: December 13-14

● Ursids: December 21-22