Seth McLaughlin, former Alabama center, has committed to football at Ohio State

Former Alabama starting center Seth McLaughlin will transfer to Ohio State, he announced Saturday.

McLaughlin 25 began his career with the Crimson Tide before entering the transfer portal earlier this week after losing to Michigan in the Rose Bowl, a College Football Playoff semifinal.

Fourteen of his starts came last season, while he also started eight times in 2022 and three in 2021. He has one season of eligibility remaining.

Foul shots emerged as an issue for McLaughlin last year, including several against the Wolverines.

The latter proved particularly expensive. On fourth-and-goal in overtime, with Alabama trailing by a touchdown, quarterback Jalen Milroe's snap was low, sending him careening toward the turf for a split second and delaying the tie. Melroe was quickly stuffed at the line of scrimmage.

But McLaughlin was otherwise a solid blocker for the Crimson Tide, especially in pass protection. Pro Football Focus credited him with allowing just one sack over the past three seasons.

By adding a veteran presence to the interior of the offensive line, he could replace Carson Heisman as its anchor next season.

Hinzman started at center as a freshman, but struggled at times and was replaced by Matt Jones, right guard, in Ohio State's 14-3 loss to Missouri in the Cotton Bowl last week. However, Jones was not meant to be a long-term solution. He is in his sixth year and has exhausted his eligibility.

It's also possible that McLaughlin could be a replacement for Jones at right guard or Donovan Jackson at left guard if he forgets his remaining year of eligibility to enter the NFL draft. Jackson did not announce his decision. While all of McLaughlin's starts have been at center, he is viewed as versatile enough to play multiple positions on the interior of the line.

McLaughlin was the No. 10 player in the country, according to the 247Sports composite rankings, when he signed with Alabama as part of the 2020 recruiting class. He followed former Ohio State offensive lineman Harry Miller as the starting center at Buford High School outside of Atlanta in 2019.

He's the third transfer the Buckeyes have made this week, following the commitments of Kansas State quarterback Will Howard and Ohio State quarterback Will Kacmarek.

The Buckeyes turned to the portal last offseason to fill holes on the offensive line with mixed results. Josh Simmons, who transferred from San Diego State after spring training, has emerged as the starting left tackle, while Vic Cutler, who came over from Louisiana-Monroe, was edged out by Heisman for the starting position and returned to the portal in November.

But neither had McLaughlin's experience.

Joey Kaufman covers Ohio State football for the Columbus Dispatch

