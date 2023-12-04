Shohei Ohtani likely to make free agency decision within next week – NBC Sports Bay Area & California

The Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes have taken the MLB season by storm, but there may be a final resolution in sight.

The Japanese two-way star will likely decide to make a team within the next week, MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported Sunday, citing a source who deals with the upper end of the free agent market.

Morosi’s report is in line with a similar report from Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith, who revealed that negotiations for the 2021 and 2023 MVP awards are nearing a conclusion, with a small group of teams meeting with Ohtani and his representatives in Los Angeles this weekend, citing sources familiar with the matter. the situation.

While the Giants are making an aggressive effort to land the most polarizing player in baseball, their current standing among potential suitors is unclear, ESPN reports Jeff Passan reported Friday.

“The San Francisco Giants have long been fond of Ohtani, although their position in this lottery is unknown,” Passan wrote.

San Francisco’s unknown place in the race to sign Ohtani may be nerve-wracking for fans, but it may also indicate a positive for Farhan Zaidi and the Giants’ front office’s pursuit of one of the biggest stars the sport has ever seen.

Last month, Basan reported that there was a strong desire from Ohtani’s camp to continue negotiations with teams close to the team with any potential leaks from the upcoming visits against the team in question.

“If there’s one thing you should know about Shohei Ohtani’s free agency, it’s that you’re unlikely to know much about it until he signs somewhere,” Passan wrote. “If visits between Ohtani and a team are reported publicly, they will be made against the team, so the circles will be small and narrow.”

Ohtani dominated the 2023 MLB season, crushing an AL-high 44 home runs while slashing .304/.412/.654 and going 10-5 with a 3.14 ERA and 167 strikeouts in 22 starts en route to MVP honors.

Otani He underwent surgery on his elbow In September, Dr. Neil El-Atrash, who performed the procedure, said the two-way star is expected to hit unrestricted in 2024 and be able to pitch again in 2025, according to CBSSports.com.

Ohtani’s bat alone still has tremendous value, and the appeal of a star player the likes of which the Bay Area hasn’t seen since Barry Bonds’ mashed-up arrival in McCovey Cove makes him the most valuable offseason asset the Giants have ever sought.



