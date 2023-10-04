SNL season 49 premiere date – The Hollywood Reporter

Pete Davidson

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Saturday Night Live It will air again in October.

The long-running NBC sketch comedy show will begin its 49th season on October 14. Former cast member Pete Davidson will host the premiere; He was scheduled to make his debut in May before the show went dark during the writers’ strike.

Ice Spice will join Davidson for the season premiere as musical guest. On October 21, Bad Bunny will serve as host and musical guest.

‘SNL’The entire cast of Season 48 will return – which is not surprising given the short time until the end of the writers’ strike on September 27. The show also added Chloe Trost as a featured player; I participated in the tournament Please Don’t Destroy: Misty Mountain TreasureWritten by and starring SNL Writers and artists Martin Herlihy, John Higgins and Ben Marshall (collectively known as Please Don’t Destroy).

“Saturday Night Live”The show’s return will complete the slate of late-night shows on broadcast and cable networks that went off the air when the writers’ strike began in May. HBO channels Real Time with Bill Maher And Last Week Tonight with John Oliver It was rerun last week, and the network’s four daily late-night talkers – ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live“CBS” Late Show with Stephen Colbert And NBC The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon And Late Night with Seth Meyers – Everyone came back on Monday. Daily show It is scheduled to resume October 16 on Comedy Central.

The actors union SAG-AFTRA is still on strike for a new theater and TV contract, however SNL Cast members (and hosts) who are union members are allowed to work on the show because it is covered by a different contract, the so-called network code that also covers talk shows and unscripted productions.

In a statement, SAG-AFTRA said the cast SNL “The SAG-AFTRA strike rules are not being violated, and we support them in meeting their contractual obligations. The program is a non-drama SAG-AFTRA production under a separate agreement that is not subject to the union’s strike order.”

“The majority of our members join on a regular basis Saturday Night Live He had contractual obligations to the show before the strike. Many of them are subject to option agreements that require them to return to the show if the producers exercise their option, which the producers did.

Noting that the current network code agreement includes a no-strike clause, the union also stated: “It is important to realize that SAG-AFTRA is fighting against the studios, not the members who are required to go to work every day under other union contracts or personal service agreements. We stand With our union brothers across the industry because we also recognize our obligations under federal labor law.