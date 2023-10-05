October 5, 2023

Khloe Kardashian responds to Tristan Thompson describing her as “his personality”

Roxanne Bacchus October 5, 2023 2 min read

However, despite their circumstances as a former couple, family always comes first for Khloe, especially considering Tristan, 32, and his brother. Al-Amari17 (suffering from epilepsy) moved in with her temporarily shortly after their mother Andrea Thompsonpasses.

“No matter what, we are not an ‘eye for an eye’ family, especially in times of need,” she tells Tristan, who is also a father. prince6, with Ex Jordan Craig. “This is when you come together and I want to be good for life after that. I want my karma to always be great. And I’m not excusing anything I’ve done. I mean, obviously everything I did, it was so f-ked and I’m strong “Enough so that it won’t break me.”

In fact, she explains that if Tristan believed they were meant to be, their breakup should have had a much greater impact.

“If what you’re saying is true,” Chloe tells him, “if you really think I’m your person or whatever I just said, that means you’ll feel much more affected by your loss and want to change, for yourself — not ’cause there’s a prize at the end.” We’re going to be in each other’s lives for the rest of each other’s lives because of our kids, so I’m not going to fight that and I’m going to make sure it’s as nice as possible, for me.”

