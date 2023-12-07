Solar Flares Prompt ‘Geomagnetic Storm Watch’ and Aurora Alert • Earth.com

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (Noah(Space Weather Prediction Center)SWPC), a major division of the National Weather Service, is currently monitoring the Sun closely following several important solar events. These events have led to concerns about a strong geomagnetic storm, prompting the issuance of a geomagnetic storm watch.

The coronal hole was observed on December 4

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has observed a high-speed stream of solar particles from a large coronal hole that is expected to produce a G2 (moderate) geomagnetic storm on December 4 (UTC) and a G1 (minor) storm on December 5, 2023, according to An alert this morning from NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC).

Coronal holes play an important role in creating auroras on Earth. These dark areas on the Sun’s surface, characterized by open magnetic fields, allow solar wind to escape more easily into space. When this high-speed solar wind, often emitted by coronal holes, reaches Earth, it can interact with the planet’s magnetosphere.

November 28 Solar flare and coronal ejection

On November 27 and 28, the Sun experienced several coronal mass ejections (CMEs), which are huge explosions of solar wind and magnetic fields rising above the solar corona or being shot into space. This coronal ejection has sparked a flurry of activity and observations by space weather experts.

A noticeable solar flare was detected on November 28 at 2:50 PM EDT. This event originated from area 3500, a group of moderately complex sunspots located near the Sun’s central longitude. The flare was associated with the fourth full-blown coronal ejection halo observed during this period.

Interestingly, the fourth Chicago Mercantile Exchange is moving at an accelerated pace compared to the previous one. This increase in speed is attributed to previous CMEs that opened the way through the solar wind. This CME is expected to merge with two of the three previous CMEs, with an expected arrival at Earth between the night of November 30 and December 1.

Effect of geomagnetic storm

Forecasters at SWPC are monitoring the situation vigilantly with NOAA Discover satellite, which provides real-time data on the solar wind. This information is essential to understanding the strength and timing of the expected geomagnetic storm.

Geomagnetic storms are known to affect infrastructure in near-Earth orbit and on the Earth’s surface. These impacts can include disruptions to communications, electrical power grid, navigation systems, radio frequency, and satellite operations. Such storms are a major concern for industries and services that rely on these technologies.

High auroral activity is expected

One interesting and visually stunning result of geomagnetic storms is the aurora borealis, otherwise known as the northern or southern lights. This storm has the potential to push the aurora south from its usual location over the polar regions.

If weather conditions are favourable, the aurora borealis may be visible across the northern tier of the United States and the upper Midwest from Illinois to Oregon. Residents in these areas are encouraged to check the latest NOAA news Twilight forecast For the best chance of witnessing this natural phenomenon.

NOAA’s SWPC continues to closely monitor these solar events, providing updates and forecasts. As the situation develops, they will provide guidance on the potential impacts of the geomagnetic storm. The public and relevant industries are advised to remain informed and prepared for any disruptions that may occur.

More about geomagnetic storms

As discussed above, geomagnetic storms represent disturbances in the Earth’s magnetosphere, caused by solar wind shocks or interactions of the solar wind with the Earth’s magnetic field. These storms, which often originate from the Sun’s activities such as solar flares and coronal mass ejections (CMEs), have profound effects on the Earth’s magnetic environment.

Journey from the sun to the earth

The story of the geomagnetic storm begins with the sun. Solar flares, intense bursts of radiation, coronal ejections, and the large ejection of plasma and magnetic field from the solar corona play pivotal roles. These phenomena release huge amounts of particles into space, which can reach the Earth and interact with its magnetic field, creating a geomagnetic storm.

After its eruption, solar particles and electromagnetic waves travel through space, taking about 1-3 days to reach Earth. The speed and intensity of these particles varies depending on the strength of the solar event.

Interaction with the Earth’s magnetosphere

When these charged particles arrive, they collide with the Earth’s magnetosphere, the region of space controlled by the Earth’s magnetic field. This collision causes complex changes and disturbances in the magnetosphere, leading to a geomagnetic storm. These storms have a range of impacts, from beautiful aurora borealis to potential disruptions in technology.

Northern lights

The most obvious and striking effect is the aurora borealis, commonly known as the northern and southern lights. These color displays occur when charged particles collide with gases in the Earth’s atmosphere, creating mesmerizing light shows typically seen near the polar regions.

Technological disruptions

More importantly, geomagnetic storms can disrupt satellite operations, affecting communications and GPS systems. They can induce currents in long conductors, affecting power grids and potentially causing widespread blackouts.

Impact on spacecraft and satellites

Satellites and spacecraft, exposed to increased radiation, face the risk of damage or malfunction during these storms. This risk requires careful monitoring and preventive measures in space missions.

Prediction of geomagnetic storms

Organizations like NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center actively monitor the Sun and predict geomagnetic storms. They use satellites like DSCOVR to track solar winds and provide early warnings, helping mitigate potential impacts on technology and infrastructure.

In short, geomagnetic storms, while a source of natural wonders, remind us of our planet’s vulnerability to solar activity. Understanding and monitoring these storms not only provides insight into our space environment, but also helps us prepare for and mitigate their impacts on our increasingly technology-dependent world.

More about the Northern Lights

As mentioned earlier, the aurora borealis, often called the northern or southern lights, is a display of natural light seen mostly in the Earth’s polar regions. It occurs when the Earth’s magnetosphere is disturbed by the solar wind, a stream of particles coming from the Sun. This disturbance generates bright, colorful lights in the sky, forming the aurora borealis.

How do aurora borealis form?

The formation of the aurora begins with the emission of particles from the Sun’s atmosphere. These particles, especially electrons and protons, are transported towards Earth by the solar wind. Upon reaching Earth, these charged particles interact with the magnetic field and are directed toward the polar regions.

When these particles collide with gases in the Earth’s atmosphere, they excite the atoms and molecules, making them light up. Oxygen and nitrogen, the main components of our atmosphere, play a major role in the coloring of the aurora borealis. Oxygen emits green and red lights, while nitrogen produces blue and purple colors.

Types of aurora borealis

The aurora borealis comes in different forms, each of which is unique and stunning:

Aurora Borealis – Also known as the Northern Lights, these can be seen in high latitude regions of the Northern Hemisphere such as Canada, Alaska and Scandinavia.

Aurora Australis – Known as the southern lights, they can be seen in the Southern Hemisphere in places like Antarctica, Chile and Australia.

Twilight show

For the best aurora viewing experience, one should head to higher latitude regions during the winter months. Dark, clear nights away from city lights provide ideal conditions. The intensity of auroral displays can vary, influenced by the solar cycle and geomagnetic activity.

Cultural and scientific importance

The aurora borealis has captured the human imagination for centuries, inspiring myths and folklore. Cultures around the world have interpreted these lights in different ways, often attributing them to gods or spirits.

In modern times, the study of auroras is crucial to understanding the Earth’s magnetosphere and its interaction with the solar wind. This research is vital to protecting satellites and communications systems from solar storms.

In short, the aurora borealis is a stunning natural phenomenon, providing a vivid display of the Earth’s dynamic interaction with the Sun. Its beauty and complexity continue to interest scientists and enthusiasts alike, making it a traveler’s wish list item and a subject of ongoing scientific research.

