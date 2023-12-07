December 7, 2023

SpaceX is scheduled to launch its 90th orbital mission of the year tonight

Cheryl Riley December 7, 2023 2 min read

SpaceX launched another batch of its Starlink internet satellites into orbit early Thursday morning (December 7).

A Falcon 9 rocket carrying 23 Starlink spacecraft lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 12:07 a.m. EDT (0507 GMT), on SpaceX’s 90th orbital mission of 2023.

The first stage of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket approaches a “just read the instructions” drone landing off the Atlantic coast of Florida on Thursday, December 7, 2023. (Image credit: SpaceX via X)

Regarding the plan, the first stage of the rocket returned to Earth for a vertical landing about 8.5 minutes after launch. The plane landed on a SpaceX “just read the instructions” drone, which was stationed in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida.

