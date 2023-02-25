Sons of the Forest sells 2 million copies within 24 hours after early entry

After just 24 hours into Early Access, Sons of the Forest has already sold over two million copies.

Sons of the Forest developer Endnight Games shared the news on Twitter along with the promise of some exciting things to come in the near future.

Thank you to those who have joined us on the Children of the Forest early access journey. Endnight Games Books. “We sold over 2 million copies in the first 24 hours, and we’re very excited about what we have in store for players in the coming weeks.”

Sons of the Forest, an open-world survival horror game that sent players to a remote island riddled with cannibalism and other dangers to find a missing billionaire, also shot up the concurrent player charts on Steam, with More than 350,100 users play the game at once.

As of this writing, Sons of the Forest has 255,134 concurrent players and sits just behind Dota 2’s 271,407 players and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive’s 563,954 players on Steam. For comparison, the original game – The Forest – had an all-time peak of 76,226.

We’ll have more on Sons of the Forest in the future, but you can check out our preview of the game, where we said, “It looks like it’s evolving and building on every aspect of its predecessor with a focused goal of realism and a fluid ecosystem development, and it looks like the building blocks are there to create something.” Really special. But its killer feature is the addition of impressively advanced and smarter AIs and enemies that can not only provide a huge leap forward for the series, but the survival game genre as a whole.”

For more, check out the developers’ five tips for surviving your first night in Sons of the Forest, five things you need to know about the game, and our explanation of The Forest story to keep up with this new adventure.

Do you have a tip for us? Want to discuss a potential story? Please send an email to [email protected].

Adam Pankhurst is a news writer for IGN. You can follow him on Twitter @tweet and on twitch.