Sources: Jos Verstappen will miss Saudi Grand Prix amid Horner uproar

Max Verstappen's father, Jos, will not attend the Saudi Grand Prix after comments he made about Red Bull coach Christian Horner being in danger, sources told ESPN.

Horner was cleared of misconduct last week by Red Bull, the racing team's parent company, following an investigation into allegations of inappropriate behavior by a Red Bull Racing employee.

An email sent from an anonymous account containing messages allegedly related to the case was leaked to the media the day after the complaint was dismissed, but Horner remained at his job.

McLaren team boss Zak Brown and Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff called on Formula 1 authorities to make a claim Greater transparency than Red Bull Regarding the recent investigation into Horner.

After his son won the Bahrain Grand Prix, Jos Verstappen told… daily Mail: “There is tension here while [Horner] He remains in office. The team is threatened with disintegration. It cannot continue as it is. It will explode. “He plays the victim, while he is the one causing the problems.”

Jos Verstappen and Horner were seen arguing heatedly the night before the Bahrain Grand Prix, although the Dutchman later returned to apologise.

Jos Verstappen, left, will not attend the Saudi Grand Prix in Jeddah. Mark Thompson/Getty Images

The elder Verstappen has reportedly told those close to him that his son will leave Red Bull if Horner stays. him too He reportedly had dinner with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff While preparing for the race.

Mercedes has yet to find a replacement for Lewis Hamilton when the seven-time champion leaves for Ferrari in 2025. It is not known whether the world champion shares his father's opinion about Horner or about leaving the team if he stays.

With Red Bull tensions reaching a boiling point and with the narrative starting to shift towards him instead, Gus Verstappen has backed out of attending this week's race in Jeddah, sources have confirmed to ESPN.

Throughout his son's career, he has been a near-permanent fixture on the Formula 1 paddock. Although he won't be there, the theme of Verstappen's father is likely to dominate the build-up to the second Formula 1 race of the season.

His comments about Horner caused a stir. A report in The Telegraph suggested that the current world champion has been left in the position of needing to choose between his father and the boss of his victorious Formula 1 team.

Sources familiar with the situation also indicated that this feeling has been growing within the team for some time.

Gus Verstappen's tough love approach to his son included leaving Max on the side of the road as he returned home after a disappointing karting result.

Despite his strong stance on Horner, Jos Verstappen is no stranger to courting controversy himself. After a 1998 fight at a go-kart track, a Belgian court sentenced him to five years' non-custodial imprisonment, after convicting him of fracturing the victim's skull.

In 2008, Jos Verstappen was fined and given a three-month suspended prison sentence for threatening Sophie Komben, Max's mother, and breaching a restraining order.

In November 2011, he denied an allegation of assault by an unnamed 24-year-old girlfriend. In January 2012, he was arrested for attempted murder after allegedly driving a car toward his ex-girlfriend in the Netherlands. He was released after two weeks in prison when the charge was withdrawn due to lack of evidence.

For Max Verstappen, the controversy surrounding Horner and increased coverage around his father has done little to dampen his focus on a fourth world title.

The Dutchman won the opening race in Bahrain, setting pole position and fastest lap while leading every lap of the race – a combination of achievements known in racing as the Grand Chelem.