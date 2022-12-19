Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and the unforgettable World Cup final

Comment on this story Suspension

LUSAIL, Qatar – Sometimes, a game gets rid of its standard definition and starts taking on some human characteristics. It will defy supposition after supposition, stunned and stunned, stunned and toppled, skewed and skewed backwards almost as if it were babbling. He will rise to some life of his own – uncommonly alive and perhaps even pleased with his own whims.

And then sometimes, like with that fiesta of endorphins World Cup final between Argentina and France On Sunday night, amidst the eerie fanfare of Lusail Stadium, it will pull off a trick the rest of the world can’t: it will go ahead and instantly prove itself deathless.

That’s where that guy is headed now as the billion or so who watched the hard art begin to process how Argentina and 35-year-old world champion Lionel Messi beat France and 23-year-old world champion Kylian Mbappe 4-2 In penalties after an unreal 3-3 draw. They can try to remember the journey that thing took many 46 million Argentines, 67 million French and much of the rest of the world, from Argentina 2-0 after 79 minutes to 2-2 after 90 to 3-2 Argentina after 108 to 3-3 after 120 for a penalty shootout. Here this whole episode continues, breathing into the future.

In cafes, hairdressers, bars, classrooms and dens, people can talk forever about a night when one of the managers, the Argentine Lionel Scaloni, said, “The match was absolutely crazy,” while the other, the Frenchman Didier Deschamps, said, “We managed to come back from the dead.” .

At that time approaching June 2026, the next Men’s World Cup will begin in the United States, Mexico and Canada. This event will happen in a giant space after this happened in the small thumb of a country, but what about the 2022 final? The event lacks Messi but shines with the near-dynasty of France, which boasts a slew of young stars – but, hey, how about the 2022 final? How close are the French to achieving 2026 in their quest for a third consecutive World Cup title, but what about the 2022 final? See also Steelers vs Bengals record, fast food: Mitch Trubesky, Pittsburgh defeats Sensei VOT for Wild Week 1 win

Far-flung people may not specify where this happens, which will be a relief to those who wish it didn’t happen here, with its controversial host Of magic and doubts.

On December 18, after a three-hour match, fans celebrated Argentina’s victory in the World Cup. (Video: The Washington Post)

People could talk about how Messi won the trophy and the distinction he achieved in five World Cups before the curtain was drawn on that chase. They can talk about how Mbappe turned the match into one of those occasions that beckons the loser as much as the winner, raising his burgeoning image as the earth-shaking person who became the first man to score a hat-trick in the world. The cup final since England’s Geoff Hurst in 1966, whose 81st-minute equalizer may be the ultimate memory of this barrage of astonishment.

“He can change a game in an instant,” Deschamps said earlier in the event, as France overcame a slew of injuries to become the first defending champions to grace the ensuing final since Brazil in 1998. Closed, Deschamps would say: Kylian really made his mark in this final. Unfortunately, he didn’t leave it the way he would have liked, and that’s why he was so disappointed.”

The disappointment in that face will live on in our memories, too. This face said a lot of everything.

Some – those in the Northern Hemisphere, for example – might marvel at how on 120+3, that rare third minute of extra time wasted, Mbappe seemed eager to carry everything over the line himself, with an outrageous move through defenders on left side and in the box. See also Deshaun Watson allegedly offered $100,000 to each defendant

Others – those in the Southern Hemisphere, for example – might remember that before something bigger than the rest happened, Argentine substitute Paulo Dybala kicked the ball wide.

Among the geeks, there may be talk of brilliant managerial decisions, such as the 34-year-old Scaloni’s start to Angel Di Maria, who chased the French from the left side early, caused a penalty kick after which Messi scored and converted himself not much. Later. Or maybe they will talk about France’s 41st-minute substitutions, which brought the fantastic energy of Randall Kolo-Mwani, still 24, and Marcus Thuram, only 25. Speakers may note how the game manages to incorporate an iota of justice as Argentine Gonzalo Montiel – who flicked the ball in with his arm in the 118th minute, led to a penalty, Mbappe scored the equalizer and held off the win 10 minutes after Messi scored and looked like he had just gotten it – ended up winning this. the win. With the last penalty kick.

Some will remember a few threats and scares in the back and forth overtime. Some will remember others.

On the streets of Argentine cities, the crowd will remember how they ran through the streets of Argentine cities, after waiting 36 years to run through the streets of Argentine cities. “Well, that’s a bit too much,” Scaloni said of helping give that to the Argentines In a difficult economic moment. He added: “Our troubles won’t go anywhere; however, they will be a little happier, and that’s great.”

But for the most part, residents of a planet long insane with the sport will remember how the evening finally turned to Messi, whose name has long appeared on the backs of jerseys around the world. They will remember how he turned towards his family and the Argentine fans who made such a noise that he seemed to be heard some 8,300 miles away in Buenos Aires. They will remember what it looked like, and how his difficult search for international trophies ended in the 2021 Copa América and the 2022 World Cup: the former before an almost empty stadium in Rio de Janeiro, the latter before 88,966 newborn babies. The pitch is excellent at holding onto its noise – the same pitch Argentina started here last month with great noise from the other side during An amazing 2-1 loss against Saudi Arabia. See also The World Cup stage was set for Cristiano Ronaldo's hero moments, but they never arrived

It’s a funny planet wishing peace of mind to a global citizen worth hundreds of millions and visible on billboards all over different continents. However, this is what the world wished to see on Messi’s familiar face after all these years of magic, and this is what he ended up seeing after a match that took place in his own unforgettable life.

