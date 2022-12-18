Sources say Anthony Davis will miss several weeks with a foot injury

Los Angeles Lakers Center Anthony DavisHe, who has been playing his most dominant basketball in years, is expected to be sidelined for several weeks with an injury to his right foot, sources told ESPN on Sunday.

Davis underwent an MRI on Saturday after leaving Friday night’s win over the Denver Nuggets and is still undergoing further evaluation Sunday with a specialist, sources said.

It appeared to pinch his right foot after hitting his lower leg Nikola Jokicstalk while the two were midair near the basket in the first quarter on Friday. Davis did not return to the game after the end of the first half.

Davis was previously left out of Sunday’s game against the Washington Wizards.

Davis’ prolonged absence could have a devastating effect on the Lakers’ postseason chances. Davis averages 27.4 points on a career-best 59.3% shooting, 12.1 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game.

After a 2-12 start to the season, the Lakers are 12-16 and 1.5 games out of the final play-off spot in the Western Conference.