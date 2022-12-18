December 19, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Los Angeles Lakers eliminated from playoffs after seventh straight loss - 'We had more squads at the start than wins'

Sources say Anthony Davis will miss several weeks with a foot injury

Joy Love December 18, 2022 1 min read
11:21 GMT

  • Adrian Wojnarowski

    Close

    Senior NBA insider
    • Host of The Woj Pod
    • He joined ESPN in 2017

  • Dave McMenamin

    Close

    ESPN staff writer
    • Lakers and NBA correspondent for ESPN.
    • She covered the Lakers and the NBA for ESPNLosAngeles.com from 2009-14, the Cavaliers from 2014-18 for ESPN.com and the National Basketball Association for NBA.com from 2005-09.

Los Angeles Lakers Center Anthony DavisHe, who has been playing his most dominant basketball in years, is expected to be sidelined for several weeks with an injury to his right foot, sources told ESPN on Sunday.

Davis underwent an MRI on Saturday after leaving Friday night’s win over the Denver Nuggets and is still undergoing further evaluation Sunday with a specialist, sources said.

It appeared to pinch his right foot after hitting his lower leg Nikola Jokicstalk while the two were midair near the basket in the first quarter on Friday. Davis did not return to the game after the end of the first half.

Davis was previously left out of Sunday’s game against the Washington Wizards.

Davis’ prolonged absence could have a devastating effect on the Lakers’ postseason chances. Davis averages 27.4 points on a career-best 59.3% shooting, 12.1 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game.

After a 2-12 start to the season, the Lakers are 12-16 and 1.5 games out of the final play-off spot in the Western Conference.

See also  Hamilton set to start from the back of the Monza grid after F1 engine change

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

5 min read

The Vikings’ running backs set an NFL career record for wins against the Colts

December 18, 2022 Joy Love
3 min read

JD Martinez Dodgers deal

December 18, 2022 Joy Love
3 min read

NFL DFS Picks Saturday, Week 15: Tips for a Perfect Fantasy Lineup for the DraftKings, Fanduel from a Millionaire Contest Winner

December 17, 2022 Joy Love

You may have missed

2 min read

Sharon Osbourne Taken to Hospital for Medical Emergency – The Hollywood Reporter

December 18, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

Two scientists orbiting a nearby star could be more than half water: ScienceAlert

December 18, 2022 Cheryl Riley
1 min read

Sources say Anthony Davis will miss several weeks with a foot injury

December 18, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Grab last-minute gifts during the last day of Best Buy’s Weekend Sale

December 18, 2022 Len Houle