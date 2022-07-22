July 22, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

SpaceX breaks record as it sends 46 Starlinks into space on Friday

SpaceX breaks record as it sends 46 Starlinks into space on Friday

Cheryl Riley July 22, 2022 2 min read

Modernization: This article has been updated to reflect the successful launch.

SpaceX succeeded in its second attempt to launch 46 satellites on Friday (July 22), breaking a record along the way.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

Scientists have analyzed the DNA of a penguin and found something very fascinating

July 22, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

NASA’s Mars spacecraft discovers a strange, string-like object that’s spreading viral

July 22, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Russian and European cosmonauts conduct rare joint spacewalk

July 21, 2022 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

2 min read

Zac Efron and Netflix sued ‘Down to Earth’ series

July 22, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

SpaceX breaks record as it sends 46 Starlinks into space on Friday

July 22, 2022 Cheryl Riley
6 min read

Football recruiting abuses exposed in Tennessee under Jeremy Pruitt

July 22, 2022 Joy Love
3 min read

The Horizon Forbidden West PlayStation 5 bundle is now available at Best Buy

July 22, 2022 Len Houle