November 1, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

SpaceX rolls its Falcon Heavy rocket out to Launch Pad 39A at NASA

SpaceX launches a Falcon Heavy rocket ahead of Tuesday’s launch (photo)

Cheryl Riley November 1, 2022 2 min read

The world’s most powerful operational rocket is at the launch pad ahead of a planned take-off on Tuesday morning (November 1).

SpaceX rolled her Falcon Heavy The rocket launches to launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Monday (October 31). If all goes according to plan, the car will take off on Tuesday (November 1) at 9:41 a.m. EDT (1341 GMT), sending a few payloads high. US Space Force On a mission called USSF-44.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

NASA agrees to self mission to explore the core of an ancient planet

November 1, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Astronomers spy star ghost and cosmic spiderweb

October 31, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

An astronaut on the International Space Station takes a picture of dazzling blue spheres floating above Earth

October 31, 2022 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

2 min read

Wakanda Forever Producer Confirms That The Movie Will Not Show The End Credits Scene

November 1, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

SpaceX launches a Falcon Heavy rocket ahead of Tuesday’s launch (photo)

November 1, 2022 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

Cleveland Browns fires Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

November 1, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Netflix acquires Spry Fox

November 1, 2022 Len Houle