March 29, 2024

SpaceX postpones launch of 22 Starlink satellites from California

Cheryl Riley March 29, 2024 2 min read

SpaceX has reset the launch of another batch of its Starlink internet satellites no later than Friday evening (March 29).

A Falcon 9 rocket carrying 22 Starlink spacecraft was scheduled to lift off from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Thursday (March 28), but the company canceled the attempt before beginning to fuel the vehicle. SpaceX is now targeting an arrival before Friday at 10:30 PM EST (7:30 PM PST or 0230 GMT on March 30).

