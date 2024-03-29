SpaceX postpones launch of 22 Starlink satellites from California

SpaceX has reset the launch of another batch of its Starlink internet satellites no later than Friday evening (March 29).

A Falcon 9 rocket carrying 22 Starlink spacecraft was scheduled to lift off from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Thursday (March 28), but the company canceled the attempt before beginning to fuel the vehicle. SpaceX is now targeting an arrival before Friday at 10:30 PM EST (7:30 PM PST or 0230 GMT on March 30).

When the launch happens, you can watch it live via your SpaceX account on X. Coverage will begin about five minutes before liftoff.

If all goes according to plan, the Falcon 9 first stage will return to Earth for a vertical landing about 8.5 minutes after launch. This landing will take place on the deck of the Of Course I Still Love You drone, which will be stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

This will be the 15th launch and landing of this particular booster, according to A SpaceX mission description.

The Falcon 9 rocket's upper stage will continue to ferry 22 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit (LEO), where they will be deployed about 62 minutes after liftoff.

The rescheduled launch will be the Falcon 9's 30th flight for 2024, and the 20th flight dedicated to building the massive Starlink constellation. To date, SpaceX has launched 6,077 Starlink satellites, of which 5,610 are currently in operation. according to Astrophysicist and satellite tracker Jonathan McDowell.

These already staggering numbers will continue to grow in the future. SpaceX has permission to deploy 12,000 Starlink vehicles in low Earth orbit and has applied for approval to deploy another 30,000 vehicles on top of that.