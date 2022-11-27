Spirit Airlines announces Black Friday fares and holiday package sales

In a nod to the airline’s color scheme, it’s Black and Yellow Friday in spirit.

The popular convertible carrier offers a slew of deals, including one-way tickets for as low as $32 and up to 50% off vacation packages booked directly through the airline.

Spirit is also holding sweepstakes through Tuesday for a three-night all-inclusive stay at Royal Uno in Cancun, Mexico. The prize includes a round-trip airline ticket for two people and a rental car.

Spirit’s vice president of guest experience, brand and communications, Lania Rittenhouse, said in a statement. “Fares starting at $32 one-way mean more savings at your destination.”

Comfortable ride:Spirit Airlines will offer new seats with more padding

Spirit flight deal details

Are you looking to take advantage of Spirit Airlines discount fares? You have to act fast. From 6 a.m. ET on Friday to 11:59 p.m. ET on Sunday, one-way tickets sell for as little as $32, including government-imposed taxes and fees, but not surcharges like baggage fees and seat selection.

Deals are available on trips Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday from December 6 to February 8, with a hiatus between December 22 and January 22. 3.

Deals include $32 from Chicago to Miami or Denver to Las Vegas, $54 from Pittsburgh to Tampa and $55 from Baltimore to Orlando.

Spirit Holidays Discounts

Discounts of up to 50% are available for travel booked through Spirit Vacations, as long as reservations are made between Friday 10 a.m. ET and Tuesday 11:59 p.m. ET for travel between Saturday and June 30.

Black Friday deals to Europe:40% off flights on Play

Win a free trip to Mexico?

Those who book through Soul Vacations will also be entered into that window automatically to win a Complimentary all-inclusive excursion for two to Cancun. The Grand Prize winner will receive a three-night stay at the all-inclusive Royal Uno Resort for two adults plus a four-day dollar car rental and round-trip airfare on Spirit.

Runners-up will win a two-night stay at the Marriott Orlando World Center, a three-day rental car from Dollars, and round-trip airfare for two on Spirit.

More deals:Black Friday bargains to help you get out of town

If you don’t plan to book a vacation, you can still enter to win by sending a postcard with the required mail, with “Spirit Vacations Package Giveaway” followed by your first and last name, phone number, and legibly handwritten email. Postcard must be addressed to Spirit Vacation Giveaway, Attn: Guest Services, 2800 Executive Parkway, Miramar, FL, 33025, postmarked by November 29 and reached at that address within 10 days of the end of the giveaway.