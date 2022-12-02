Spotting a meteor over Pittsburgh

A resident was lucky to see it in person >> When it comes to bright shiny objects flying across the sky in December, it’s usually Santa Claus >> We thought it was Santa intact, we’ve seen the light above the ground and your head from above can see that shooting star. >> He and his family were having a great vacation on Beverly Road at 730 when they saw this giant meter shoot across the sky, and not only did they see it on their personal doorbell camera, we also saw a huge foot. >>According to the METEOR Society, there have been over 600 sightings reported across the country from Ontario in Canada to Care in the Carolinas seeing this brightness is very rare all of us where you see something bright and think it’s a UFO or Santa. Seeing something like very rare and very bright speaks volumes about your imagination >> some gorgeous soda if you’re lucky to see it yourself The American Meteor Society wants to hear from you
Incredible sight in the sky: a meteor spotted over Pittsburgh
Fireball has been spotted in several states
A meteor was spotted streaking across the sky in Pittsburgh overnight as it was reported in other states, including West Virginia, South Carolina, New York, Ohio and Kentucky. Over 600 sightings of the meteor, which was seen over Pittsburgh around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, many people have shared videos of the meteor, including Jared Rackley, who captured a snapshot of the meteor on Pittsburgh’s NEST Cam. The family was lucky enough to see her twice, first in person during a holiday event in Mount Lebanon and then on a doorbell camera. Haddad shared his footage with Action News 4 in Pittsburgh on Friday morning. “We thought it might have been Santa’s sleigh,” Haddad joked. “We saw the light above our heads and heard two other people say, ‘Did you see that shooting star?'” Or something, but it looked really bright. That’s when I realized our camera might have caught it, too. “If you see a fireball, the American Meteor Society wants to hear from you. You can report a sighting on their website. Reports help their search,” the organization says.
A meteor seen streaking across the Pittsburgh sky overnight was also reported to have been seen in other states, including West Virginia, South Carolina, New York, Ohio and Kentucky.
The American Meteorological Society reported more than 600 views The meteor, which was seen over Pittsburgh around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Many people have shared videos of the meteor, including Jared Rackley, who captured a snapshot of the meteor on his NEST Cam in Pittsburgh.
Phil Haddad and his family were fortunate enough to see her twice, first in person during an event in Mount Lebanon and then on a doorbell camera. Haddad shared his footage with Action News 4 in Pittsburgh on Friday morning.
“We thought it might have been Santa’s sleigh,” Haddad joked. “We saw the light above our heads and heard two other people say, ‘Did you see that shooting star?'” Or something, but it looked really bright. That’s when I realized our camera might have caught it, too. “
If you’ve seen the fireball, the American Meteorite Society wants to hear from you. You can report a sighting on website. The organization says the reports help them in their search.
