Spotting a meteor over Pittsburgh

A meteor was spotted streaking across the sky in Pittsburgh overnight as it was reported in other states, including West Virginia, South Carolina, New York, Ohio and Kentucky. Over 600 sightings of the meteor, which was seen over Pittsburgh around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, many people have shared videos of the meteor, including Jared Rackley, who captured a snapshot of the meteor on Pittsburgh’s NEST Cam. The family was lucky enough to see her twice, first in person during a holiday event in Mount Lebanon and then on a doorbell camera. Haddad shared his footage with Action News 4 in Pittsburgh on Friday morning. “We thought it might have been Santa’s sleigh,” Haddad joked. “We saw the light above our heads and heard two other people say, ‘Did you see that shooting star?'” Or something, but it looked really bright. That’s when I realized our camera might have caught it, too. “If you see a fireball, the American Meteor Society wants to hear from you. You can report a sighting on their website. Reports help their search,” the organization says.

