December 2, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

A supermassive black hole devours a star, blasting its remnants onto Earth

A supermassive black hole devours a star, blasting its remnants onto Earth

Cheryl Riley December 2, 2022 3 min read

A supermassive black hole swallowed a star, tearing it apart and expelling a unique beam of light from its center.

in Scientific research report Published on Wednesday, astronomers said a previously unknown black hole became known to observers when a star passed very close and devoured it.

Astronomers then observed a downstream stream of “afterglow” from the cataclysm, which experts call a tidal disturbance event (TDE), heading straight for toward the ground.

“The event began when an ominous star approached a supermassive black hole (SMBH) on a near-parabolic trajectory and was torn apart into a stream of gaseous debris,” the paper reads, published November 30. About half of the mass remained bound to the black hole, underwent general relativistic induction as the gas fell back toward the center, and then produced strong shocks at the point of self-crossing.”

Astronauts are shocked when a black hole ejects stars

The scientists said the streaming beam — AT2022cmc, or “infrared/optical/ultraviolet curve” — was initially red before fading over four days and changing to blue.

The astronomers added: “Optical and ultraviolet observations revealed a rapidly fading red ‘glow’ that rapidly transitioned to a slow blue ‘plateau’, enabling the study of two components resulting from tidal disruption: the relativistic jet and the thermal component of the tethered stellar debris accumulating on the black hole.” .

The explosive remnant was so bright that astronomers detected TDE from dwarf galaxy A million light years away.

“Observations of a bright isotope at other wavelengths, including X-rays, small millimeters and radio, support the interpretation of AT2022cmc as a flowing TDE containing a synchrotron,” the paper added.

Uncontrolled Chinese rockets to Earth, NASA slams ‘loss of life’ risk

See also  NASA's Artemis 1 moon rocket boosters may expire in December

TDE was discovered in February 2022, before Science News received the paper about it in April 2022, and the paper was finally accepted in October 2022.

TDEs have been observed before, such as AT 2020neh in June 2020.

The Herschel Space Observatory has shown that galaxies with the most powerful, active, and massive black holes at their cores produce fewer stars than galaxies with less active black holes.
(Universal History Archive/Universal Image Collection via Getty Images)

This initial discovery will lead the way for astronomers to find new TDEs and dwarf galaxies, said Ryan J. Foley, co-author and astronomer at the University of California, Santa Cruz.

“This discovery has generated widespread excitement because we can use tidal disturbance events not only to find more mesomass black holes in quiescent dwarf galaxies but also to measure their masses.”

The discovery spans years of research as the distant galaxy was first observed in June 2020, and has been confirmed by data from the Small Supernova Experiment. Observed again from July 1, 2020, to July 17, 2020; Then from August 5, 2020 to September 6, 2020.

“Over the course of 24 months of YSE operations, we observed only one AT 2020neh-like event, observing fields for about 6 months each. This equates to one event per year within the YSE observing volume,” the paper says.

Click here for the FOX NEWS app

These unique discoveries could lead to more discoveries in distant galaxies that would otherwise be undetectable without the visible light from the explosion.

See also  Unusual fossil galaxy discovered on the outskirts of Andromeda - could reveal the history of the universe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

The Artemis 1 Orion spacecraft is leaving lunar orbit for home

December 2, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Scientists make a mini wormhole as science fiction gets closer to reality

December 1, 2022 Cheryl Riley
6 min read

Strange Whatcheeria was “T. rex of his time

December 1, 2022 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

3 min read

Kanye West Admits He ‘Loves’ Hitler During Shocking Alex Jones Interview

December 2, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

A supermassive black hole devours a star, blasting its remnants onto Earth

December 2, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Germany was eliminated from the World Cup despite a 4-2 victory over Costa Rica

December 2, 2022 Joy Love
4 min read

Nintendo is releasing a full statement regarding the cancellation of the Smash World Tour

December 2, 2022 Len Houle