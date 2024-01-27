Steward Health Care is looking to quickly sell 4 hospitals in Massachusetts.

Massachusetts lawmakers met with Steward Healthcare amid concerns that financial problems could lead to the closure of some of the company-run hospitals in the state. Dallas-based Steward Healthcare, which reportedly owes $50 million in unpaid rent, operates Carney Hospital in Dorchester. , Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton, Holy Family in Haverhill and Methuen, Morton Hospital in Taunton, Nashoba Valley Medical Center, New England Hospital Sinai, Norwood Hospital, St. Anne's Hospital in Fall River and St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Brighton. Rep. Stephen Lynch said Steward wants to sell four hospitals as soon as possible, including the Norwood facility, which has been closed since June 2020 due to flooding. Steward was moving forward with plans to rebuild the facility. The company also wants to close Nashoba Valley Medical Center, St. Elizabeth Medical Center and Holy Family Hospital, Lynch said. State officials were surprised by the announcement and are now scrambling to keep Steward Hospitals open, Lynch said. “They have expressed their intention to exit the Massachusetts health care market,” Lynch said. “They own nine hospitals. How do you spin that around in a good way?” “(I) haven't seen a plan from Steward,” Gov. Maura Healey said. “Steward hasn't given anything away. People should know that — our goal will be to protect patients, protect jobs, and stabilize the Massachusetts health care system.” The Massachusetts congressional delegation sent a letter to CEO Steward mentioning him. Lynch said of the significant impacts on patient care if they decided to withdraw from health care business in the state. He said. “I was very surprised, and I think I speak for the entire congressional delegation on this.” Management downplayed reports of the closure in an email to employees obtained by WCVB. “We are working hard to address the challenges we face and are working diligently with our lenders to secure additional financing that will go a long way toward normalizing hospital operations,” Executive Vice President Michael Callum said in an email to employees Thursday. Callum also wrote: “We have not asked the state and do not currently believe we need any form of government bailout.” General Brigham said he would transfer surgeries and procedures scheduled at one of Steward's hospitals. “She may not be available. We have made the decision to reschedule upcoming orthopedic and gastrointestinal procedures at Holy Family Hospital,” said Tom Seaquist, chief medical officer at Mass. General Brigham. “The hospital is a facility that serves a group of vulnerable patients in their community who need and deserve quality health care close to home,” a written statement from Steward Health Care said. “The care underscores the fact that Steward Hospitals does not receive the support it needs, nor the recognition for the quality of care it provides,” the written statement said. The president of Holy Family Hospital announced Friday that he will step down to take another job. He said he serves a large number of Medicare and Medicaid patients, and they are not being reimbursed for that care as they should be. “Our focus will be on making sure that patients across this state, including anywhere the Steward facility has access to care, are protected and that jobs are protected and the health care system is stable,” Healey said. The company employs more than 16,000 nurses and doctors. and other essential health care workers in the state.Video below: A group doctor talks about what Steward Health's issues mean for patients

