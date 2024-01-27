January 27, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

JetBlue told Spirit Airlines it may end its $3.8 billion takeover bid, which the United States objects to

JetBlue told Spirit Airlines it may end its $3.8 billion takeover bid, which the United States objects to

Cheryl Riley January 27, 2024 2 min read

JetBlue Airways said it may end its bid to buy low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines as soon as this weekend, sending Spirit shares tumbling.

January 26, 2024 at 10:41 AM ET

3 minutes read

NEW YORK — JetBlue Airways warned it may end its bid for low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines as soon as this weekend after a federal judge blocked the deal, sending Spirit shares sharply lower on Friday.

Spirit responded that it saw no reason to terminate the deal and would continue to honor its obligations, “and expects JetBlue to do the same.”

A federal judge sided with the Justice Department and blocked JetBlue's proposed $3.8 billion purchase of Spirit last week. The Justice Department sued to block the merger, saying it would raise prices by eliminating Spirit, the country's largest low-cost airline.

Both companies have submitted their intention to appeal to a higher court.

JetBlue said in a regulatory filing on Friday that it told Spirit that some terms of its deal may not be met by a deadline set in the 2022 airline agreement. JetBlue said that could lead it to terminate the deal as early as Sunday.

Spirit responded hours later with its own filing questioning JetBlue's position.

“Spirit believes there is no basis for terminating the Merger Agreement. Spirit will continue to comply with all of its obligations under the Merger Agreement, and expects JetBlue to do the same,” Spirit wrote.

Shares of Spirit Airlines Inc., based in Miramar, Florida, fell 13.4% during Friday's session, while shares of JetBlue Airways Corp. rose. By 3.6%.

See also  The Environmental Protection Agency is said to be proposing rules aimed at increasing electric vehicle sales tenfold

New York-based JetBlue said it needed to buy Spirit to grow quickly and better compete with larger rivals that dominate the U.S. air travel market. Together, the two companies will control about 10% of the domestic air travel market, still smaller than American, Delta, United and Southwest.

Both JetBlue and Spirit have struggled financially and have been slower than some other airlines to recover from the pandemic. Since the start of 2020, JetBlue has lost $2.1 billion, and Spirit has lost $1.7 billion.

Spirit is dealing with rising costs, weak demand for its mix of ultra-low fares but high fees, and the sidelining of dozens of its Airbus planes due to problems with Pratt & Whitney engines. It must figure out how to pay off or refinance $1.1 billion in debt maturing next year.

Spirit tried to merge with Frontier Airlines, another low-cost airline, in early 2022, but JetBlue won a bidding war to push Frontier aside.

If the deal fails due to government opposition, JetBlue could pay a reverse breakup fee of $470 million, $70 million to Spirit, and $400 million to its stockholders.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

6 min read

Steward Health Care is looking to quickly sell 4 hospitals in Massachusetts.

January 27, 2024 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

Intel shares fall as chipmaker's forecast fails

January 26, 2024 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Orla Baxendale: A British ballet dancer died in the United States after eating a wrongly labeled cake

January 26, 2024 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

3 min read

Rachel Levis calls Tom Sandoval 'despicable' for cheating on her and manipulating Ariana Madix before shocking cheating scandal

January 27, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Leah Thomas asks CAS to overturn World Aquatics' policy on transgender swimmers

January 27, 2024 Joy Love
4 min read

First-person dungeon crawler Dungeonborne announced for PC

January 27, 2024 Len Houle
2 min read

Live, War in Ukraine: Follow the latest information

January 27, 2024 Rusty Knowles