Stocks drop on interest rate hike fears, China cuts LPR

The International Monetary Fund will visit Colombo this week to continue discussions with Sri Lankan authorities on economic and financial reforms and policies.

“The goal is to make progress toward a staff-level agreement on a possible arrangement for the IMF’s Extended Fund Facility in the near term,” the IMF said in a statement over the weekend.

“As Sri Lanka’s public debt is assessed as unsustainable, approval by the IMF Executive Board of the EFF program will require sufficient assurances from Sri Lanka’s creditors that debt sustainability will be restored.”

The IMF had already concluded the first round of discussion in late June when it worked on a macroeconomic and structural policy package with Colombo to “correct macroeconomic imbalances, restore public debt sustainability, and realize Sri Lanka’s growth potential”.

Other challenges that must be resolved include containing high levels of inflation and addressing severe pressures on the balance of payments.

– So Lin Tan