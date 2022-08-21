Chipotle water cup candle making fun of lemonade thieves

The statement explained that the limited-edition soy candle is designed to look exactly like a glass of chipotle water and is scented with the scent of lemonade.
And a bonus for lemonade lovers: Each candle comes with a promo code that you can redeem for free lemonade at your local Chipotle restaurant.
Distinguished Chipotle fans can purchase a candle for $28 on the company’s merchandise website while supplies run out.
For Chipotle, it seems that the real point of playing in the Water Glass is not so much to reduce lemonade theft as to connect with fans.
“Social is the number one destination for us to listen and interact with our huge fans,” said Chris Brandt, chief marketing officer of Chipotle, in the statement. “When they see this playful tribute to social chatter and fan behavior, they feel more connected to Chipotle.”
“Amateur organizer. Wannabe beer evangelist. General web fan. Certified internet ninja. Avid reader.”
More Stories
Bentley Mulliner Batur showcases the brand’s electric future
Centene’s cuts delighted investors, but they could be ‘disastrous’ for the St. Louis office market | local work
The goal has gone from great to bad to ugly. Why might the worst be over?