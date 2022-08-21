Chipotle water cup candle making fun of lemonade thieves

The Burrito chain launched a candle in honor of National Lemonade Day which falls on Saturday this year, According to a press release . The candle makes fun of customers’ habit of sneaking some free juice by “accidentally” filling a free glass of water with lemon juice instead.

The statement explained that the limited-edition soy candle is designed to look exactly like a glass of chipotle water and is scented with the scent of lemonade.

And a bonus for lemonade lovers: Each candle comes with a promo code that you can redeem for free lemonade at your local Chipotle restaurant.

Distinguished Chipotle fans can purchase a candle for $28 on the company’s merchandise website while supplies run out.