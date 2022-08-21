August 21, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Chipotle water cup candle making fun of lemonade thieves

Chipotle water cup candle making fun of lemonade thieves

Cheryl Riley August 21, 2022 1 min read
The Burrito chain launched a candle in honor of National Lemonade Day which falls on Saturday this year, According to a press release. The candle makes fun of customers’ habit of sneaking some free juice by “accidentally” filling a free glass of water with lemon juice instead.

The statement explained that the limited-edition soy candle is designed to look exactly like a glass of chipotle water and is scented with the scent of lemonade.

And a bonus for lemonade lovers: Each candle comes with a promo code that you can redeem for free lemonade at your local Chipotle restaurant.

Distinguished Chipotle fans can purchase a candle for $28 on the company’s merchandise website while supplies run out.

The brand has admitted to the lemonade trick before, Twitter“At this house we love and appreciate people who don’t put lemonade in their water glasses” in 2018.

For Chipotle, it seems that the real point of playing in the Water Glass is not so much to reduce lemonade theft as to connect with fans.

“Social is the number one destination for us to listen and interact with our huge fans,” said Chris Brandt, chief marketing officer of Chipotle, in the statement. “When they see this playful tribute to social chatter and fan behavior, they feel more connected to Chipotle.”

See also  Best places to own a home if you want to increase its value

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Bentley Mulliner Batur showcases the brand’s electric future

August 21, 2022 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

Centene’s cuts delighted investors, but they could be ‘disastrous’ for the St. Louis office market | local work

August 21, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

The goal has gone from great to bad to ugly. Why might the worst be over?

August 20, 2022 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

2 min read

YouTuber Ray Mona has revealed an American unmanned pilot in Sailor Moon

August 21, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
7 min read

Watch the Artemis 1 SLS rocket launch on NASA’s supermoon in free webcast

August 21, 2022 Cheryl Riley
1 min read

Chicago White Sox-Cleveland Guardians game postponed

August 21, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Tesla autopilot prevents 40 accidents a day due to SUA

August 21, 2022 Len Houle