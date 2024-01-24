January 24, 2024

Super Bowl OLED TV Deals – 7 Best Deals Starting at $599

Len Houle January 24, 2024 2 min read

The Super Bowl is on the way, so it's time to start shopping for Super Bowl TV deals. Shopping early is the best way to secure your dream TV deal before the event.

As far as OLED TVs go, the cheapest deal I've seen so far is an LG A2 48-inch OLED 4K TV for $599 at Best Buy. It sold for $549 on Black Friday, but that's still an incredible price for an OLED TV of this size. If you're willing to splurge, this is incredible The LG 55-inch G3 OLED 4K TV is $1,796 at Amazon. It is one of the best TVs you can buy.

Keep scrolling to see the 5 best Super Bowl OLED TV deals this week. If you're looking for more options, check out our complete Super Bowl TV viewing guide. Plus, check out my favorite Switch games in Nintendo's digital sales and our guide on how to watch the Super Bowl 2024 live stream.

Super Bowl OLED TV Deals – Best Early Sales

