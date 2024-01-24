The second part of Cyberpunk 2077 may already contain multiplayer

the Cyberpunk 2077 The sequel, currently codenamed Orion, is a complete mystery. Aside from the fact that it is under development, we know almost nothing about the project. One thing we do know is that developer CD Projekt Red is seriously considering bringing multiplayer into the mix this time around.

Phantom Liberty undoes one major thing that Cyberpunk got right

Read more: Cyberpunk 2077 Multiplayer was abandoned with CDPR focusing on its “single-player DNA”.

Multiplayer was initially planned for the 2020 open-world first-person shooter, but due to… Disastrous game launchthe team had to do their best to put out the numerous fires burning in the lively neon streets. Cyberpunk 2077Night city. As a result, any multiplayer CDPR game was cooked in the development oven It had to be taken out and refrigerated So that the game itself can reach a playable state, something the developers have done with confidence. with Cyberpunk 2077 It was completed and the studio moved in Other projects– which includes a sequel to the 2020 game – CDPR has multiplayer on the brain again.

CDPR is “thinking” about multiplayer Cyberpunk 2077

in meeting with Reuters, CDPR's co-CEOs, Adam Badowski and Michal Nowakowski, spoke briefly about the countless other games currently being developed at the studio. Neither of them provided many details about these projects, but they confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 Part II is currently “in the conceptual stage”, with a plan to have approximately 80 developers working on it by the end of the year. Nowakowski also said that the company is “considering including multiplayer elements” in the game Cyberpunk 2077 The sequel, but again, did not clarify this statement. He made clear one thing the team is looking into: how to harness the power of artificial intelligence.

“We believe so [artificial intelligence] “It's something that can help improve certain processes in game production, but not replace people,” Nowakowski said. That sounds nice, but only time will tell how AI will be used in the company's games in the future.

Kotaku I have reached out to CDPR for comment.

Read more: Cyberpunk 2077 you will get a sequel, Witcher New trilogy, but expect multiplayer

Badowski and Nowakowski's comments on multiplayer mirror CDPR's position in October 2022, when The company revealed its intention to bring multiplayer to its upcoming gamesThere are five of them in the works that we know. It's unclear what form the multiplayer mode will take when it arrives in games in development at the Polish studio, but at least we know it's real and (likely) coming. Let's just hope so, Like what CD Projekt Red already promisedits developers will not have to put in much effort to achieve all of this.