September 22, 2021

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Taliban call on Afghanistan to address UN General Assembly

Rusty Knowles September 22, 2021 1 min read

Formerly fired government ambassador A Further He was asked to address members of the United Nations in New York.

Wrote the article

Posted

Update

Study time: 1 minute.

Who will represent Afghanistan? Taliban-appointed Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttahida Qaumi Movement (UN)

The United Nations has not yet decided who will represent the country at the meeting, which began on Tuesday. The ambassador of the ousted government has also been asked to speak. Competing has two demands on hand “Accreditation Commission”, Said a UN spokesman.

Most governments around the world have not yet recognized the Taliban-appointed government, which has previously demanded that it meet a number of conditions, such as respecting women’s rights and allowing those who wish to leave Afghanistan.

In the case of two requests for diplomatic representation for one member state, committee members often refrained from determining eligibility by referring the question to the General Assembly to decide on the vote.

See also  We know of a building collapse in Miami that left at least four people dead and 159 missing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

Hours before the end of the deal, the military said the Australians had sent a “satisfaction” mail to Paris.

September 22, 2021 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

The third Russian intelligence agent charged in the UK

September 21, 2021 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

France (finally) gains European support against Washington

September 21, 2021 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

1 min read

Taliban call on Afghanistan to address UN General Assembly

September 22, 2021 Rusty Knowles
4 min read

Hours before the end of the deal, the military said the Australians had sent a “satisfaction” mail to Paris.

September 22, 2021 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

The third Russian intelligence agent charged in the UK

September 21, 2021 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

France (finally) gains European support against Washington

September 21, 2021 Rusty Knowles