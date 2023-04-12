April 12, 2023

Targeted security guard punches woman who has demanded $1,000 in damages

Cheryl Riley April 12, 2023 2 min read

Blue Ash Police Department

Aim the security guard

Black women punched in the fight for reparations

…she wanted $1,000 in groceries

4/12/2023 8:20 AM PST

Dramatic new video shows a white security guard delivering a knockout punch to a Black woman, who demanded damages to cover a $1,000 grocery bill at Target — and compared herself to Rosa Gardens.

Surveillance video and body camera footage, first published daily MailShow the security officer Zack Cotter Clash with clients Karen Avery Inside the shop in Blue Ash, Ohio, last October.

You see, Cotter got into the middle of a heated argument between a store manager and Avery, who allegedly demanded damages to pay her eye-catching bill. Cops say Avery told the manager she “owes it”… referring to slavery restitution.

Police say Cotter told Avery she needed to relax or leave the store because she was acting aggressive. Instead, she charged him and supported him in his office.

That’s when Cotter pulled Avery’s face and slashed her to the ground. Cotter then called the police, who determined he had acted in self-defense and Avery was the instigator.

Ivery was cited for disorderly conduct, served a day in jail and paid a $110 fine.

Ivery told police she wanted to have a bigger conversation about “how money works” and “how our society is done so wrong.”

“This is my Rosa Parks moment,” she added.



