Tesla, IBM, Alcoa, and more

A general view shows the Tesla logo on the Gigafactory in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany, August 30, 2022.
Angret Hills | Reuters
Check out the companies making headlines after hours.
Tesla – Stocks fell 3.7% after The electric car maker reported third-quarter revenue that missed analyst expectations. Tesla reported earnings of $1.05 per share, compared to expectations of 99 cents for adjusted earnings per share, according to analysts polled by Refinitiv. Revenue came in at $21.45 billion, less than the $21.96 billion forecast.
IBM Stocks jump 3.9% after IBM beat analysts’ expectations In the third quarter earnings results It raised full-year growth forecasts. The tech company reported adjusted earnings of $1.81 per share, which is more than the $1.77 per share analysts had expected, according to Refinitiv. Revenue came in at $14.11 billion, or more than expected $13.51 billion.
L research The stock rose 2.1% after the semiconductor company beat earnings and sales expectations in its most recent quarter. Lam Research reported adjusted earnings of $10.42 per share on revenue of $5.07 billion. Analysts expected earnings of $9.54 per share on revenue of $4.91 billion, according to Refinitiv.
Kinder Morgan – Shares fell 1.8% after the oil and gas pipeline operator reported third-quarter earnings results that missed expectations for earnings per share, according to consensus estimates on FactSet. Otherwise, Kinder Morgan beat revenue expectations.
Alcoa – Stocks fell 6.9% after the aluminum product mentioned It erred in third-quarter results, and lowered its 2022 shipping forecast for alumina and bauxite. Alcoa reported a loss of 33 cents per share, compared to expectations for a gain of 8 cents per share, according to consensus estimates on FactSet. The company generated revenue of $2.85 billion, compared to expectations of $2.96 billion.
“Amateur organizer. Wannabe beer evangelist. General web fan. Certified internet ninja. Avid reader.”
More Stories
The Nasdaq is down slightly in choppy trading as investors weigh in on solid earnings, and higher returns
UK inflation returns to 40-year high as Britons battle cost-of-living crisis
Dow Jones futures rise on Netflix subscribers; Why Elon Musk Might Be Too Bullish On Tesla Earnings