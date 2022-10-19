Tesla, IBM, Alcoa, and more

A general view shows the Tesla logo on the Gigafactory in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany, August 30, 2022.

Check out the companies making headlines after hours.

Tesla – Stocks fell 3.7% after The electric car maker reported third-quarter revenue that missed analyst expectations. Tesla reported earnings of $1.05 per share, compared to expectations of 99 cents for adjusted earnings per share, according to analysts polled by Refinitiv. Revenue came in at $21.45 billion, less than the $21.96 billion forecast.

IBM Stocks jump 3.9% after IBM beat analysts’ expectations In the third quarter earnings results It raised full-year growth forecasts. The tech company reported adjusted earnings of $1.81 per share, which is more than the $1.77 per share analysts had expected, according to Refinitiv. Revenue came in at $14.11 billion, or more than expected $13.51 billion.

L research The stock rose 2.1% after the semiconductor company beat earnings and sales expectations in its most recent quarter. Lam Research reported adjusted earnings of $10.42 per share on revenue of $5.07 billion. Analysts expected earnings of $9.54 per share on revenue of $4.91 billion, according to Refinitiv.

Kinder Morgan – Shares fell 1.8% after the oil and gas pipeline operator reported third-quarter earnings results that missed expectations for earnings per share, according to consensus estimates on FactSet. Otherwise, Kinder Morgan beat revenue expectations.

Alcoa – Stocks fell 6.9% after the aluminum product mentioned It erred in third-quarter results, and lowered its 2022 shipping forecast for alumina and bauxite. Alcoa reported a loss of 33 cents per share, compared to expectations for a gain of 8 cents per share, according to consensus estimates on FactSet. The company generated revenue of $2.85 billion, compared to expectations of $2.96 billion.