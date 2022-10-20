Stocks fell, and the Japanese yen approached 150 against the dollar

Hong Kong-listed shares of some Chinese airlines rose briefly after a Bloomberg report that Chinese officials are discussing reducing the quarantine period for incoming travelers.

Soon after the report, China Southern Airlines stock is up about 3%, Air China is up about 2%, and China Eastern is up more than 1%. Since then the shares have pared most of their gains.

In Japan, ANA Holdings is also up 1.54% while Japan Airlines trading is up 1.36%.

Meanwhile, Cathay Pacific shares recently fell more than 2% and Korean airlines and travel-related shares continued to trade down about 2%.

– Jie Lee