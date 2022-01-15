The Australian Open is more important than any player ‘says Rafael Nadal who attacked Novak Djokovic

“The Australian Open is more important than any playerRafael Nadal on Saturday slammed Novak Djokovic, who has been embroiled in a legal battle against deportation from Australia.The Australian Open will be the best Australian Open whether you have it or not He told reporters from Melbourne Park that he was ranked No. 6 in the world.Disagree with many of the things he has done in the last two weeks“.

The announcement came just hours after returning to the “Joko” administrative detention center in Melbourne. Serbia won its 21st Grand Slam title, a new record, one unit higher than Swiss Roger Federer and Nadal himself. His visa was revoked for the second time by the Australian government, posing a public risk to the player who has not been vaccinated against Kovit-19. The Serbian player, who is looking for his 10th win in the tournament, could be expelled from federal court after scheduled summary hearings on Saturday and Sunday. Naomi Osaka, a Japanese player, qualified for the Djokovic team on Saturday, the 13th player in the world.Regrettable“And tragedy”.

Admitting that he did not know the Serbian player well, Osaka lamented that “this best player” is remembered for this case, rather than for the exploits he committed in the courts. “But I think the government should decide how Australia is going to handle this, not the tennis players.“The player was included when qualifying for this case,” sorry. Psychological issues, responded: “Honestly, I don’t know him that much“.

This week, World No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas said harsh words about the Serbian, saying he ‘plays by his own rules’ and ‘makes most players look like fools’. However, he did not want to comment again on Saturday. “I came to talk about tennis, not Novak Djokovic,” said the 23-year-old Greek. “I’m not going to lie. He’s been in the headlines for the last two weeks. He’s got a lot of attention. A lot of people are talking openly about him.” And “I’m here to talk about tennis. “We haven’t talked enough about tennis for the last two weeks, which is a shame,” he said.

For his part, Alex de Minar, the 32nd Australian in the world, admitted that he was tired of the story, believing it would be detrimental to the match and other players: “This situation has distracted a lot of players from us. We have come to play in the Australian Open”. He wanted to remind us that “Australians have experienced a lot” and “have had a very difficult life” since the onset of the Govt-19 epidemic. “They made a lot of efforts to protect themselves and their borders,” he recalled, adding that “like all other soldiers, to enter the country, Djokovic must be” fully vaccinated. ”

Former world number one Andy Murray, who plays in the Open, said on Friday that he hoped “everything would be resolved”. “I think it would be good for everyone if that was the case,” Scott said. The 34-year-old senior said, “It feels like a drag for a while, it’s not good for tennis, it’s not good for the Australian Open, it’s not good for Novak.” However, he refused to drop Djokovic when he was “down”.

