Volcano in Tonga Islands: Social Networks show the magnitude of the eruption and tsunami

Heard hundreds of kilometers around, a volcanic eruption drove residents of the islands of Tonga to heights this Saturday, January 15th. The submarine Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’bai was hit by a new volcano that caused a tsunami of about 1.2 meters.

Many residents have shared videos of the disaster on social media. According to Fiji officials, the eruption lasted for eight minutes and sounded like ‘distant thunder’ on the Fiji Islands 800 km away.

Many impressive images of the eruption seen from different satellites are spreading.

Violence erupted just hours before the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Haʻapai volcano captured by GOES-West and Himawari-8 satellites. pic.twitter.com/PzV5v9apF6 – The Miracle of Science (@wonderofscience) January 15, 2022

According to the Pompiers de France Twitter account, which shares satellite images of the explosion, its explosive power was “a hundred times” equal to the atomic bomb used in Hiroshima (Japan) in 1945.

# Tsunami | One # Tsunami Landing on the islands # Tonga After a powerful eruption of the Hanga underwater volcano, its power is equal to a hundred times that of Hiroshima. We see the shock wave reaching New Zealand and New Caledonia. pic.twitter.com/nOjo5mxgwW – French firefighters (omPompiersFR) January 15, 2022

For its part, La Chaîne Météo released an impressive video of the first waves linked to the tsunami warning, which was released to warn people.

Video posted on social media by Dr. Fakhailotonga Tomofolau showing the first tsunami waves hitting Tonga. The eruption in Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai triggered a tsunami, with warnings of evacuation from the area in Tonga. https://t.co/4DQthi7DBv – Weather Channel (lachainemeteo) January 15, 2022

The sky quickly turned black from the volcanic cloud, and the locals broadcast with lightning as they considered a night to be day.

# Tonga – The 2nd and longest Hanga-Tonga Hanga-ha’boy eruption that has just occurred was so large that it was now dark enough to completely darken the whole of Tonga.pic.twitter.com/vP1Ul96EnU (ENewsInt_) January 15, 2022

The tsunami is expected to reach Japan on Saturday, with the Japan Meteorological Agency forecasting three-meter waves.

In the United States, the Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami alert on the west coast as Hawaii was hit by floods. Chile’s National Emergency Response Team (ONEMI) has warned of a possible tsunami in Easter Island and other Chilean islands following a volcanic eruption in the Tonga Islands.