September 21, 2022

How “Little Rasputitsa” Will Stop the Russian Invasion

Rusty Knowles September 21, 2022

William Molyneux, edited by Juliet Moro Alvarez
07:42, September 21, 2022

Autumn weather in eastern Ukraine could stop Russian armed forces in their tracks. In a fortnight, “Little Rasputitsa” will arrive on the territory, a weather phenomenon that will turn the hard Ukrainian soil into a mighty sticky mud and impassable for military vehicles.

After the “Great Rasputitsa”, this season of bad roads in the eastern plains Ukraine, now comes “Little Rasputitsa”. The first slowed the advance of the Russians at the start of the invasion last spring. Tanks were submerged especially as the lake thawed. The same thing can happen in a few days with the arrival of this fall weather, which is much more controlled Russian Armed Forces.

Sticky and impassable earth

From October, the black soil of Ukraine starts to receive heavy rains, turning the soil into sticky mud. The main axis should be an area inaccessible to tanks and armored vehicles, but more exposed to artillery fire. This is why many people Military inspectors The front line estimates that it will be confirmed within two weeks. Probably not Regional wins Important this fall. It is necessary to wait for the cold of winter to harden the crust of this earth upon which the mechanized machines can go forward again.

Until then, for Ukrainians, the city of Lyman in the east appears strategic. If they could seize this lock held by the Russians, they might hope to attack them from the right flank and surround them. For their part, the Russians will take advantage of this rainy weather, which is not conducive to large maneuvers, to rebuild their forces. According to several Western officials, 15,000 Russian soldiers were killed and 30,000 wounded.Invasion of Ukraine Last February.

