LIVE – War in Ukraine: Kiev praises “surgical precision” of long-range ATACMS missiles

Russian missile strikes in the city of Zaporizhia and the Dnepropetrovsk region killed at least three people overnight, local officials said Wednesday.

“Tonight (Wednesday), between 1:33 a.m. and 1:48 a.m. (12:33 a.m. to 12:48 p.m. Paris time),” Russia fired six missiles at the city of Zaporizhia, the governorate of this southern region. , wrote Yuriï Malachko, on Telegram. According to the Ukrainian security service, two people were killed and five were wounded. A missile hit the building, police said. Three people may still be under the rubble, Yulia Baryseva, a spokeswoman for rescue forces, told AFP. According to him, the 3rd, 4th and 5th floors were mostly destroyed. According to regional governor Yuri Malachkov, it was a Russian S-300 missile that hit the building.

A little further north, the Dnipropetrovsk region was also bombed. According to Ukrainian authorities, houses in the village of Obukiva were destroyed. According to Interior Minister Igor Klymenko, a 31-year-old woman was killed and four others were injured.

Also, the governor of Kherson region accused Russia of killing a man in a village in the oblast after an aerial bombardment, according to comments by the Kyiv Independent. A Russian attack killed one civilian and wounded three others in the Ukrainian region of Dnipro on Wednesday, according to the regional governor quoted by The Guardian. According to him, six houses were damaged.