After the hospital bombing in Gaza, Israel and Islamic Jihad blamed each other

Palestinians injured during the Ahli Arab Hospital bombing wait for treatment at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City on October 17, 2023. ABED KHALED / AP

Between 200 and 500 people were killed, according to Palestinian sources, in the Tuesday evening, October 17, bombing of the Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City, prompting strong reactions abroad in the eleventh day of the war launched by Hamas’ unprecedented attack. over Israel.

The ruling Palestinian Islamic Movement in Gaza has blamed Israel for the strike, but the Israeli military strongly denies the blast, saying it was a rocket attack by the Hamas-affiliated Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad.

“According to intelligence information, based on multiple sources we have received, Islamic Jihad is responsible for the failed rocket attack that hit the hospital”The IDF said in a statement. “We will provide proof of our claims in the coming hours”Daniel Hagari, a spokesman for the Israeli army, said during a late-night press conference.

“At the time of the shooting, we were not conducting any air operations near the hospital and the rockets that hit the building did not match us”The said Mr. Hagari said the army would also provide “Conversations in Arabic indicate that (…) Islamic Jihad » The shooter.

Islamic Jihad has categorically rejected Israel’s accusations. “As usual, the Zionist enemy is trying to escape responsibility for the horrific massacre by fabricating lies, bombing the hospital and pointing the finger at Islamic Jihad”, the Palestinian Islamic Movement announced in a statement. According to him, Israel ordered the evacuation of the hospital under threat of bombing.

Demonstrations in the Muslim World

Hundreds are still in the rubble from Ahli Arab Hospital, the Health Ministry of the Hamas-controlled Palestinian Territory said. “We were operating in the hospital and there was a huge explosion and the roof collapsed in the operating room. It was a massacre.”Ghassan Abu Sitta of Médecins sans frontières announced, as quoted in the NGO’s press release.

The announcement of the attack on the hospital, where many Gazans have taken refuge to escape Israeli bombardment, sparked outrage around the world. The Episcopal Church in Jerusalem, which runs the affected hospital, condemned the attack “terrible” event “During Israeli Attacks”Kanditu A “Crime Against Humanity”.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators took to the streets in Amman, Beirut, Tehran, Baghdad and Istanbul. In Tunis, more than 3,000 people gathered in front of the French embassy, ​​criticizing Paris as an ally of Israel. Clashes erupted on Tuesday evening in Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank, between demonstrators calling on Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and his security forces to leave.

Hamas’s ally Lebanese Hezbollah, a “Day of Wrath” Wednesday. The call came as clashes erupted between Lebanese security forces and demonstrators in front of the US embassy in Awkar, a northern suburb of the capital Beirut, where they chanted. “Death to America” And “Death to Israel”.

Expected in Israel on Wednesday, US President Joe Biden spoke “As soon as I heard the news” Strike at the hospital with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Jordanian King Abdullah II. Mr. Biden said to himself “Outraged and deeply saddened by the blast” and by “Consequent Terrible Losses”. He said he asked his advisers “Continue to gather information about what happened.”

The Jordan summit was postponed indefinitely

Jordan, for its part, indefinitely postponed a quartet summit that would bring together the US president and the leaders of Jordan, Egypt and the Palestinian Authority. The meeting will be held “When the decision is made to stop the war and put an end to these massacres”The head of Jordanian diplomacy, Ayman Safadi, blamed Israel for the shooting.

United Nations President Antonio Guterres said “terrified” By “Hundreds of Palestinian civilians killed” With this shot, he “Compulsory Condemnation” But without being accountable to anyone. He also estimated that Hamas had attacked Israel “Born [pouvait] Justify the collective punishment of Palestinians.

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the strike on the hospital “Nothing can justify targeting civilians”. He also called for the opening ceremony “without delay” Access to the Gaza Strip for humanitarian assistance.

European diplomatic chief Joseph Borrell condemned it“Again innocent civilians pay high price”. “Responsibility for this crime must be clearly established and its perpetrators held accountable.”He wrote on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

In the Arab world, Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has strongly condemned it “Israeli Bombardment” From the hospital, it led “The death of hundreds of innocent victims” Among Palestinian citizens. He described this “Deliberate Bombing” of “Clear Violation of International Law”. For Saudi Arabia, it is a “Violation of all international laws and standards”Condemnation of Israel’s pursuit “Attacks on civilians”. The Cairo-based head of the Arab League, Ahmed Abul Caid, made the call on Tuesday. “The West must put an immediate end to the tragedy” In Gaza. “Our Arab mechanisms recognize war crimes and those who commit them cannot escape justice”warned that

Finally, Iran’s president, Ibrahim Raisi, ordered a day, blaming Israel “Public Mourning” Wednesday and the attack on the hospital predicted pushback against Israel and its U.S. allies. “Flames from US-Israeli bombs rained down on injured Palestinians in hospital this evening. (…) In Gaza, will soon devour the Zionists”Mr. Roissy declared.

According to the WHO, “111 medical infrastructures” were bombed

Since Hamas’s unprecedented attack against Israel has killed more than 1,400 people and taken 199 hostages, according to the Israeli military, the Jewish state has vowed to eradicate the Islamist movement by daily bombing the Gaza Strip. According to local officials, Israeli attacks have already killed more than 3,000 people, mostly civilians, including hundreds of children.

The World Health Organization had already registered in Gaza on Monday “111 Medical Infrastructures” target, “12 health officials killed and 60 ambulances targeted”. UN for Palestinian refugees According to the agency (UNRWA), at least six people who took refuge in a UN school were killed in an Israeli attack on Tuesday.

After Israel’s Oct. 9 blockade of the tiny Palestinian territory, already under a land, sea and air blockade since Hamas came to power in 2007, the 2.4 million Gazans without electricity are in short supply of water and food.