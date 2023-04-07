Yves Auberson, who traveled 1,000 km in the Alps despite Parkinson’s disease, has died.

On January 31, 2021, State 2 dedicated the first of two reports to this former Swiss golfer who undertook this monumental challenge to fight the disease.

“When I walk, I feel alive. When I walk, I feel sick.”. Yves Auberson, who suffers from Parkinson’s disease, explained his challenge to travel more than 1,000 km in the Swiss Alps in three months in a report of Stage 2 on January 31, 2021. He died on Thursday, April 6.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Yves Auberson this morning at his home., “Défi Parkinson” writes the association in a press release on its website. Surrounded by the love of loved ones, Yves left as he had lived with courage and dignity. (…) Yves brought us all so much love, tenderness and generosity that he represents a model of struggle that will continue to guide us in our lives. Our heartfelt thanks to Yves for leaving us such a strong, inspiring legacy.”

After this incredible adventure in the Swiss mountains, after each fall he got up like a fight against this disease, this sports coach underwent brain surgery. She allowed him to find a smile and an almost normal life.

Stage 2 finds him a few weeks later: “I am 10-15 years younger”He was delighted on June 13, 2021.