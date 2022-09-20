Emmanuel Macron calls for a “return to the era of imperialism and colonialism” at the UN.

Find all of our live #UKRAINE here

: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hailed the West’s condemnation of “referendums” on the annexation of Ukrainian territories organized by Russia in the coming days. “I thank all friends and partners of Ukraine for their massive and firm condemnation of Russia’s intentions to organize another fake-referendum”, He declared.

: No word yet on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s speech scheduled for this evening. Several elements plead in favor of postponement. Forbes Russiae, citing two sources in the presidential administration, refers to a taped message that will be broadcast tomorrow. boss Pro-Putin with Russia, Margarita Simonyan and journalist Rossiya 1, Vladimir Solovyov, also sent messages to this effect on Telegram. RT and the Première Chaîne media turned a blind eye to the imminent presidential intervention.

: “Such announcements are not surprising.”, franceinfo reacts to Nicolas Tencer, an expert on international issues, announced that Moscow-installed authorities in four regions of Ukraine would rush annexation referendums by Russia. The expert explains that these polls are a way to legitimize the conflict in the eyes of Russian opinion.

: Let’s create a new update in the message:

In a speech by Emmanuel Macron to the UN General Assembly in New York Criticized severely Russian invasion of Ukraine, racism “A Return to the Age of Imperialism and Colonies”.

: Condemnation of Emmanuel Macron “cynicism” And this “Fake polls“ Russians “Territories bombed and now occupied” From Ukraine. “Russia cannot impose its will by military means.”

: The French president continues his most virulent speech against Russia. Specifically, calling “didn’t give” in front “The Division of the World”.

: “We all have a stake in the end [à la guerre en Ukraine] Because we all pay the price.”



: Emmanuel Macron scolds “A Return to the Age of Imperialism and Colonies”All inside “Considering Dialogue with Russia”. That’s because “conversation”, But also through support “Economic and Military” For Ukraine, it should be carried out “The Search for Peace”.

: “Russia has decided to pave the way for other annexation wars in Europe today, but perhaps tomorrow in Asia, Africa or Latin America.”Emmanuel Macron continues before the UN General Assembly.

: “Today we must make a simple choice: war or peace. On February 24, Russia, a permanent member of the UN Security Council, undermined our collective security through aggression, invasion and annexation.”

: Emmanuel Macron addresses the UN General Assembly in New York. Follow his intervention Our life. #UN

: “This is an additional provocation, which, in our view, has no consequences for our position: Russia must leave Ukrainian territory (…) respect recognized borders. People must hold referendums in bombed areas. Flee, (…) is A signature of cynicism.”

Emmanuel Macron has responded to this A referendum should be held In the next few days, authorities installed by Moscow in four regions of Ukraine will find out if they want to integrate with Russia. He called them “parodies”.

: At the same time, we learn that Ukraine will receive 28 battle tanks from Slovenia, in return for which Germany will provide military equipment, including 40 trucks. Germany, which is regularly criticized by Kyiv for the timidity of its military support, favors this type of “circular” transfer, allowing offensive weapons to be sent directly to Kyiv.

: The Russian Foreign Ministry informs France in a press release of the character “unacceptable” In his view Western weapons are supplied to Ukraine. A deputy minister, Alexandre Groucho, also welcomed the French ambassador, Pierre Levy. These supplies facilitated a Ukrainian counterattack, which allowed Q to land again.

: 6 p.m. Here are the topics:

Approved by the High Commission for Health Use of three vaccines suitable for omicron variation For a new recall campaign.

• The pro-Russian separatist regions of the Donbass region in eastern Ukraine, as well as Kherson and Zaporizhya in the south, will hold referendums on reunification with Russia from Friday 23 to Tuesday 27 September. Follow our life.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned at the opening of the UN General Assembly against one “Winter’s Murmuring on the Horizon”, in a world “paralyzed” By sections.

• MoDem reps if reformed by amendment to Social Security draft budget They will vote “definitely” vsGroup chairman Jean-Paul Mattei assures.

: RBC reports that Putin will address the nation tonight about the referendum on joining Russia in occupied Ukraine. The last time he did something like this was on February 24 when he announced “special military action”.https://t.co/2lAhi8UQdP

: According to Russian media RBC, quoted by several journalists, Vladimir Putin is to address the nation this evening, while referendums on annexation by Russia will be organized in four Ukrainian regions from September 23 to 27.

: Our journalist Fabien Magnenou tells you Why crossing the Oskill River was one of the keys to Kew’s counter-offensive in the east. Crossing it would open up new military opportunities in the Luhansk region (Donbass).

: Russia has strengthened “Nuclear Threat” Director of the installation, Igor Polovych, announced the bombing of Pivdennooukraïnsk (South), the site of the second Ukrainian power plant, against Kyiv on Monday. With the bombing of this power station, “The second phase of their nuclear threat has begun”, Igor Bolovich estimated, while another Ukrainian nuclear power installation site, Zaporizhia (South), has already been bombed several times in recent months, raising fears of a nuclear accident.

: The occupation administration has announced that a referendum on Russia’s annexation of southern Ukraine’s Kherson region, under the control of troops from Moscow, will be held on September 23-27. “As per the order, I hereby inform you that the poll will be held from September 23 to 27, 2022”Vladimir Zalto, head of the occupation administration, wrote in a telegram shortly after the pro-Russian separatist regions of the Donbass (east) announced a similar ballot on the same dates.

: “Ukraine will solve the Russian problem. The threat can only be dispelled by force”Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian presidential administration, writes in Telegram: “Blackmail” From Moscow, motivated “Fear of failure”.

: In return, Ukraine promises “completion” The “threatening” Russia faced the announcement of a referendum on Moscow’s annexation of the separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk in the east of the country.