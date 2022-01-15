Truck car robbery erupts in Los Angeles

Thieves break into dozens of trucks every day in Los Angeles and use their parking lot to loot the packages they carry, leaving thousands of clipped boxes and items never to reach the target.

Most U.S. mail order and courier companies (such as Amazon, Target, UPS, Fedex, etc.) have been affected, according to labels found on a lane near the city center by the AFP team on Friday, January 14th, with easy access from neighboring streets. These planes have been exploding for months.

Thieves take advantage of the fact that long railway convoys remain motionless on the tracks for minutes to board cargo containers, whose locks are easily broken using pliers. They should only help in packages, as it can be difficult to resell or leave many products too cheap, such as covet tests, furniture or medicines.

It will cost $ 5 million

Since December 2020, the Rail Operator Union Pacific (UP) has seen a 160% increase in flights in Los Angeles County. “In October 2021 alone, the increase reached 356% compared to October 2020.”, Underlining the director in a letter sent to AFP to local authorities. This robbery eruption was accompanied by an uprising “Attacks and armed robberies targeting Union Pacific workers”, Adds this letter.

The event has started again with the culmination of the activity associated with Christmas shopping. According to figures provided by UP, an average of more than 90 containers were destroyed each day in Los Angeles County in the last quarter of 2021. To prevent this from happening, the Union says it has strengthened Pacific surveillance operations (such as drones, detection systems, etc.) and has deployed more police to protect its tracks and convoys.

Los Angeles City and County Police have arrested more than 100 people for “sabotaging” Union Pacific trains in the last three months of 2021. “The perpetrators will be arrested and arrested, but the charges will be reduced to simple offenses or misdemeanors, and the individual will end up on the streets within 24 hours of paying a code fine.”, A spokesman for the train carrier told AFP. “In fact, our police boast that the perpetrators did not suffer any consequences.”, Laments.

Union Pacific wrote a letter to the Los Angeles County Attorney at the end of December warning of the situation and asking him to reconsider the soft policy he introduced at the end of 2020 for this type of crime. The operator estimates that the cost of these damages in 2021 will be about five million dollars. “This amount does not take into account the loss of our affected customers (With these flights, author note)⁇ Union Pacific and Los Angeles County were not affected by the operation of the entire supply chain.