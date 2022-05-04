With several explosions in the west of the country, the European Union is fighting to end the embargo on Russian oil

https://assets-decodeurs.lemonde.fr/redacweb/ukraine-cartes-infographie/derniere-maj-ukraine-avancee-russe.pnghttps://assets-decodeurs.lemonde.fr/redacweb/ukraine-cartes-infographie/derniere-maj-ukraine-avancee-russe.png30Status on the mapZoom in
Read our articles, analyzes and reports on the war in Ukraine
Maintenance. “The war in Ukraine is a media war with ‘human faces'”For media historian and sociologist Isabel Weirod-Mason.
Report. In Lithuania, a Russian train under close surveillance.
Encryptions. In Donbass, “Dice are far from cast, but a week of hot and dry weather favors the Russian attack.”.
Report. Poland: In Konin, “place of mercy” for Ukrainian refugees.
Grandstand. “ We guarantee Russia will pay for Ukraine’s reconstruction ”
Report. Ukraine war ravages Bulgaria
Cards. Day by day, the war in Ukraine on the cards
