July 23, 2022

The best PS4 and PS5 games to buy cheap

Len Houle July 23, 2022 2 min read

A woman in armor standing on a cliff overlooking the ocean and a large ancient statue.

picture: Ubisoft

Summer means many thingsIncluding trips to the beach, eating lots of ice cream, going on vacation, and, according to many digital stores, big video game sales. I don’t know when the tradition of making big sale over the summer started, but I won’t be wondering about all the great deals. Instead, I’ll just nod quietly, sign into my account, and start buying way too many games, most of which I probably won’t be playing anytime soon. This is the way.

The current big sale to check out is Summer Sale on PlayStation StoreIt started yesterday and continues until August 17th. And that’s a long time to save on a large list of games, including many exclusives, recent releases, and budget-friendly packages.

In fact, This sale is so huge That it could take hours to consider everything that’s currently discounted until August. So here are (in no particular order) 25 particularly featured deals I think you might be interested in!

  • LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga | Deluxe Edition – $52
  • Call of Duty: Vanguard (PS5 / PS4 bundle) – $35
  • Grand Theft Auto V Premium Edition – $15
  • quarry (PS4) – $40
  • UFC 4 – 10 bucks
  • Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart – $40
  • take two – $20
  • Batman Arkham Collection (seek refugeAnd the cityAnd the Knight) – 9 USD
  • Far Cry 6 – $24
  • Persona 5 Royal Deluxe Edition (PS4) – $21
  • Legendary Assassin’s Creed Collection (Six games including Epic) – $50
  • Ghost Wire: Tokyo – $30
  • tales of resurrection – $30
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – $9
  • Psychology Pioneers 2 – $30
  • Evil Within 2 – 8 dollars
  • outer worlds – $20
  • LEGO Marvel set – $12
  • Deluxe Edition Soulcalibur VI – $13.50
  • Dragon’s Creed: Appearance of Darkness – $5
  • XCOM 2 Deluxe Edition – 7.50 USD
  • Kingdom Hearts Melody Memory – $30
  • Ni no Kuni II: Kingdom of the Revenant – $9
  • Nioh: Full Version – $20
  • Star Wars squadrons – 10 bucks

Oh, and if you’re looking for Xbox deals, Microsoft is currently hosting a similar big digital sale too.

And we have compiled a list of excellent deals for this sale too, Which you can check here!

