Indonesian authorities have announced that villagers have found the body of a missing Indonesian grandmother inside the stomach of a snake they killed over the weekend.

Jahra, which bears only the first name as it is known in Indonesia, I went out to collect rubber Sunday morning in the jungle in Jambi province, Sumatra island, Indonesia. Her husband began to get worried after she failed to return home that night, which led him to alert the other villagers and report her missing.

A search party was organized that night to find the 54-year-old grandmother, but they found only her sandals, her veil, her jacket, and the tools she used to collect the rubber at the time.

The search teams didn’t find success until a day later, on Monday, when they spotted a 22-foot (6.7 m) long, distended-belly snake resting in the woods. The video was shared online The villagers are shown killing the snake with a spear and striking its head.

More from NextShark: Warren Buffett-backed Chinese automaker BYD has dumped Tesla as the No. 1 in new electric vehicle sales

The villagers caught the snake and dissected its body. To their horror, they found the undigested remains of Jahra intact inside the snake’s stomach.

“Her family then reported her missing to the local authorities, and the search has been since, “Anto, the head of the local village, He said. The snake was killed by local residents, and then they dissected its stomach. Everyone shocked. It turns out that the woman we were looking for had a snake’s stomach.”

More from NextShark: AAPI women record highest long-term unemployment rate during COVID-19

Bettara Police Chief Jambi AKP S Harefa also shared similar details while speaking to local media on Tuesday, CNN Indonesia mentioned.

““The victim’s body was not destroyed when we found it inside the snake, which means that it was only recently swallowed whole,” police said of the snake, which was found near the village of Bitara in Jambi province.

Although it was not clear how Jahra was killed, Anto speculated that it was possible that she was snatched from the serpent’s jaw and slowly suffocated to death before swallowing it whole.

The story continues

More from NextShark: A 23-year-old English-Filipino nurse dies after a 12-hour seizure without proper protection

While snakes typically eat mice and other animals, reptiles often change their diet as they get larger, according to Mary Ruth Law, former conservation and research officer at Mandai Wildlife Group.

Talking to BBCLu explained, “Once they reach a certain size, they don’t seem to care about mice anymore because the calories aren’t worth it.”

“In essence they can be as big as their prey goes,” Lu added.

More from NextShark: ‘Peak White Boy Energy’: Vietnam War-themed tape sparks outrage over ‘utilizing POC trauma’

Snake conservation activist Nathan Rosley, director of the Indonesian Herpetovuna Foundation, suspects that the type of snake that killed the Jahra was a reticulated python, the only species of reptile living in Jambi province that is large enough to swallow a human.

“They are controls, so what they do is wrap their body around you. They will give you a death hug. You breathe in and your body gets smaller, and its grip tightens, and you can’t exhale,” Rosley told the Washington Post. “The snake’s upper and lower jaws are connected by ligaments, and it’s completely flexible. They can swallow prey larger than the size of their head.”