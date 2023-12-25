The cessation of shipping in the Red Sea is the latest risk threatening the global economy

Attacks by a group of militants in Yemen on vital shipping traffic in the Red Sea Strait – an extension of the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza – are injecting a new dose of instability into a global economy already suffering from mounting geopolitical tensions.

The risk of escalating conflict in the Middle East is the latest in a series of unpredictable crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, that have landed like bear paw blows on the global economy, derailing it and exacerbating the crisis. . Leave scars.

As if that wasn't enough, there is more volatility to come in the form of A National election wave The repercussions can be deep and long. More than two billion people will go to the polls in about 50 countries, including India, Indonesia, Mexico, South Africa, the United States and the 27 member states of the European Parliament. In total, participants in the 2024 Election Olympics represent 60 percent of global economic output.