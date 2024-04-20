April 21, 2024

The company intends to eliminate 740 jobs, or 2% of its total workforce

Cheryl Riley April 20, 2024 2 min read

Nike The company plans to lay off 740 employees at its Oregon headquarters before June 28, the company has told state officials.

The company notified state and local officials about workforce reductions at its headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon, in a notice ordered Workers' Adjustment and Retraining Act Friday.

Nike Vice President Michelle Adams wrote in the notice, which was published by Reuters Oregon Public Radio.

Two months ago, Nike CEO John Donahue told employees in a memo about plans to reduce its workforce by about 2%, or more than 1,600 employees, The Wall Street Journal reported on time. The company had approximately 83,700 employees as of May 31, 2023.

