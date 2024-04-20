Where to find free or discounted food on 4/20

(NEXSTAR) – If you find yourself feeling snacky on Saturday (for whatever reason, we're not here to judge), you might be quite surprised to learn that a lot of fast food chains are offering discounted food on 4/20.

Need details? Get your Visine and take a look at the offers below. From burger bundles to free cookies, there's something to satisfy any cravings that arise throughout the day. (For any reason, of course).

Fatburger

Fatburger customers can get… An original Fatburger for only $4.20 From participating sites on April 20. But the deal is not available in-store — orders must be placed online at Order.Fatburger.com.

Thinner cookies

Insomnia Cookies is offering customers the opportunity to “trade their snacks” for a free cookie through April 22: Guests are asked to bring a packaged or sealed food item to receive a free cookie, without having to purchase anything else. Customers with purchases of $5 or more can also redeem a free cookie by displaying the app at checkout, or when ordering for delivery via the app. People who order online or through the app can also get $4.20 off a dozen cookies at participating locations.

Jimmy John

Sponsored by Jimmy John The special “Deliciously Dope Dimebag” meal On April 20, we're offering the following items for a total of $10: Smoked Ham and Provolone Cheese Sandwich with Ranch Dressing, Jalapeños, Crispy Jalapeños and “Extra Herbs” (i.e. Oregano and Basil) along with Pickle, Fudge Cake and a Bag of Chips. Customers must order online from participating restaurants using promo code DIMEBAG.

Twitching

Participating Pokeworks locations are offering free delivery through April 21, with no minimum order required, a chain spokesperson told Nexstar.

Popeyes

Popeyes has launched a 'snack menu' for customers ordering online or via the app, giving them the opportunity to purchase a selection of their favorite meals. Signature chicken sandwiches for $4.20 each From participating restaurants. The agreement, which was announced earlier this week, runs through Saturday.

Smashburger

Feeling like eating four burgers? On 4/20, he offers Smashburger Four of her classic singles for $20 total On participating sites. Customers ordering online or in the app must select the package offer under the “Signature Burgers” category on the restaurant’s website and app; Customers in the store must mention the deal when ordering.

Pizza Toppers

As part of the “Toke Two” deal, Toppers is offering Pizza 50% discount Any triple order of Topperstix (cheesy breadsticks) from 4:20pm until close on Saturday and Sunday.

White castle

White Castle fans who order via the Craver Nation app can receive a refund Buy one get one offer For Impossible Sliders (which the restaurant points out are “made with plants.”)

Honorary

Although they're not technically sales, some chains are running special promotions for 4/20, including King Juicewhich offers 420 additional points to members of the rewards program who order through the app on Saturday, and The wing stoppedwhich is offering a special made with a THC rub — “THC” in this case standing for “The Hot Chili” — through Sunday.