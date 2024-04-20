Volkswagen workers in Tennessee vote to unionize

In a historic victory for organized labor, workers at a Volkswagen plant in Tennessee voted overwhelmingly to join the United Auto Workers union, becoming the first non-union auto plant in a Southern state to do so.

The company said in a statement Late Friday, the union won 2,628 votes, against 985 against, in a three-day election. Two previous UAW bids to organize the Chattanooga plant over the past 10 years were narrowly rejected.

The result was a major advance for the labor movement in a region where anti-union sentiment had been strong for decades. It comes six months after the UAW won record wage gains and improved benefits in negotiations with Detroit automakers.

For more than 80 years, the UAW has represented workers at General Motors, Ford Motor Co. and Stellantis, which produces Chrysler, Jeep, Ram and Dodge, and has organized some heavy-duty truck and bus plants in the South.