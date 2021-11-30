The couple, who escaped isolation, were reprimanded and arrested by authorities

“No one told us what the rules were, we were treated like dogs,” Carolina Pimenta was arrested on Sunday on a flight to Spain at Amsterdam-Schiphol airport with her accomplice.

It is “ridiculous” to say they are trying to escape, Ms Pimenta told Dutch television station RTL nieuws. “I do not seem to be doing anything that could endanger the health of others,” the Spaniard, who poses as a biomedical researcher, reiterated.

Tested positive during his stop

According to his account, she and her 28-year-old partner had both tested negative Corona virus Before leaving South Africa, it stopped there

Netherlands On the way back to Spain. When he arrived in Amsterdam on Friday, Carolina Pimenta tested positive. He explained that he had been asking for several days for a new PCR test and that he had done two self-tests and it turned out to be negative.

The couple were arrested by Dutch border police on Sunday after leaving a hotel near the airport, where most of the 61 people tested positive for the corona virus after arriving on two flights from there.South Africa Were placed in isolation. Fourteen of them were polluted by the new variant

Omigron, According to the latest information from health officials.

“Like a criminal”

Carolina Pimenta regretted being taken away “with a lot of rebellion and tears”, “like a criminal”. “We need to take action and arrest them,” said Robert Von Ship, a border police spokesman at Schiphol Airport. “Now they are in a hospital, in solitary confinement,” he added.

It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. His partner tested negative, but decided to stay with him.

“It’s not really smart”

“These people were invited the first time to stay at the hotel, then they were called the second time in an emergency; now they are alone. What they did was not really smart,” said Petra Faber, a spokeswoman for the municipality of Harlemmer.

“Leaving your home once you’ve tested positive for covid disease is not illegal, but getting on a plane once you know that is another question.” Justice is currently deciding whether to take legal action against the couple, he added.