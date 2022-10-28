LIVE – Ukraine: Russia announces end of mobilization of 300,000 reservists

An illegal Russian agent in Norway

Norwegian counterintelligence services have revealed the true identity of an illegal Russian agent suspected of spying for Russia posing as a Brazilian researcher, according to their sources.

The man, who was admitted as a lecturer at Norway’s University of Tromsø in the strategic Arctic region in autumn 2021, was arrested on Monday and initially placed in deportation detention for violating immigration laws.

The investigation has since expanded to include suspicions of “illegal espionage directed against state secrets that could harm the fundamental interests of the nation,” facts that carry a three-year prison sentence in Norway.